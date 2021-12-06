Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest two militants in Shopian
chandigarh news

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest two militants in Shopian

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, they acted on specific inputs regarding presence of two militants, Shahid Ahmad Gaine of Doomwani Keegam owing affiliation to LeT and his close associate Kifayat Ayoub Alie of Pinjoora in Shopian
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, two Chinese hand grenades, and eight pistol rounds, were recovered from their possession, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. (Image for representational purpose)
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, two Chinese hand grenades, and eight pistol rounds, were recovered from their possession, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 02:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

J&K Police on Sunday arrested two active militants from Shopian.

As per the police, they acted on specific inputs regarding presence of Shahid Ahmad Gaine of Doomwani Keegam owing affiliation to LeT and his close associate near Rambi Ara.

“Police along with 44RR and 14Bn CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area. When joint parties of police and security forces approached the spot, the two suspects tried to flee. However, the duo were arrested tactfully by the joint search parties,” a spokesperson said, adding that other arrested militant has been identified as Kifayat Ayoub Alie of Pinjoora.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, two Chinese hand grenades, and eight pistol rounds, were recovered from their possession, besides 2.9 lakh.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out