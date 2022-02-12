Jammu and Kashmir: Prominent National Conference leaders, others join BJP

Prominent National Conference leader and convener of the J&K Minority Cell Anil Dhar along with many other leaders and activists on Friday joined the BJP.

Avinash Dutta, Butti Singh, sarpanch, Manoj Pandit, sarpanch, Pulwama, Jagdish Singh, sarpanch, Rajender Kumar, panch, Baba Ram, panch, Om Prakash, Jyoti Singh, Bawa Ram, Rajinder Kumar, Mahesh Dhar, sarpanch, Chakura (Pulwama), Joginder Singh, principal (Bajalta) and others accompanied by dozens of supporters joined the BJP in the presence of J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina.

Raina was accompanied by party vice-president Surjit Singh Slathia, general secretary Ashok Koul, BJP state executive member Devender Singh Rana.

Rana said, “Those who joined the BJP had a firm belief in the policies adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government.”

“Anil Dhar, an old NC senior leader, recently resigned from there. He was a senior vice-president and chairperson of the minority cell. He had an association of 40 years with the NC. He is now impressed by the progressive policies of the BJP and a clear vision of PM Narendra Modi. He along with other leaders decided to join the BJP on Friday,” he said.

Raina, welcoming the new entrants to the party, said it is the BJP’s “good governance” and the implementation of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwaas” policy which is attracting people in large numbers to serve the society better.

He said, “We welcome them with open arms and we have a firm belief that their presence will further strengthen the party.”