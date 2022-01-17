Jammu and Kashmir records 3,499 Covid cases, 6 deaths; highest infections in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday witnessed six Covid-induced deaths and 3,499 infections, the highest daily surge of cases after May 21.

The daily infection count increased by 7.6 percent over Saturday’s 3,251cases. The last time the UT had recorded six Covid-related deaths was on July 6.

The officials said record 74,593 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT. The authorities have been conducting between 42,000 and 56,000 average daily tests every month from May to December.

Of the total infections on Sunday, Kashmir valley saw 2,289 infections and three fatalities while 1,210 cases and three deaths were reported in the Jammu division.

Jammu division’s Jammu district reported the highest 556 cases followed by 163 in Kathua and 126 in Udhampur.

Kashmir valley witnessed the highest 614 cases in the summer capital Srinagar followed by 463 cases in Baramulla, 404 in Budgam and 230 in Anantnag.

The authorities have imposed restrictions over weekends in view of the surging pandemic.

Jammu district has the highest number of Covid active cases at 3,843 followed by Srinagar and Baramulla districts with 3,332 and 2,247 active cases, respectively.

The union territory has been witnessing a steep rise in novel Coronavirus cases since January 5.

As many as 2,456 cases were detected on Friday, 1,996 cases on Thursday, 1,695 cases on Wednesday and 1,148 on Tuesday. From January 5 to 10, the union territory saw between 400 to 700 cases daily.

The first four days of January had recorded daily cases ranging between 165 and 199 while in December the union territory had reported 143 average cases daily.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 470 with active positive cases reaching 15,883.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 33,419 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.985 crore.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,38,923 prompting the recovery rate to reach 94.30%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,59,373 and the death toll has reached 4,567.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,169 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 886 deaths.