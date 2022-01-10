Jammu and Kashmir records spike in daily Covid cases; 131 infections in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir recorded another jump in Covid-19 cases after 687 infections were detected on Sunday besides witnessing three deaths due to the disease, an official health bulletin said. The daily jump is the highest in the past 128 days.

The active cases have increased by 164% to 3,531 from 1337 cases by the end of December.

The UT is witnessing a steep rise in cases for the past five days with 418 cases on January 5, 349 cases on January 6, 542 cases on January 7 and 655 cases on Saturday. Apart from the past two days, the last time the UT had witnessed infections above 600 was in mid-June.

The first four days of January had recorded daily cases ranging between 165 and 199 while in December the union territory had reported 143 average cases daily.

Of the total cases on Sunday, 437 cases and three deaths were reported in the Jammu division while Kashmir valley saw 250 infections.

Jammu division’s Jammu district reported the highest 292 cases followed by 39 in Kathua and 26 in Reasi.

Kashmir valley witnessed 131 cases in summer capital Srinagar followed by 50 in Budgam and 42 in Baramulla. As many as 9 districts saw single-digit or zero cases.

Srinagar municipal corporation mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said that they would be giving Covid-19 vaccination booster shots to its workers.

“The SMC to facilitate booster shots for our frontline workers and also conduct an extensive Covid testing exercise both at the central and ward level. This is to ensure that there are no passive undetected positive cases and to ensure we do our bit to break the chain,” Mattu said.

Jammu district has taken over with the highest number of active cases at 1,230 followed by Srinagar and Reasi districts with 796 and 294 active cases, respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 135 with active positive cases reaching 3,531.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 52,543 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.931 crore.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,36,581 prompting the recovery rate to reach 97.65%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,44,652 and the death toll has reached 4,540.

The officials said 52,081 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,162 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 885 deaths.