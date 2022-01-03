Jammu and Kashmir reports 165 fresh Covid infections; Srinagar logs highest cases

Jammu and Kashmir reported 165 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 99 cases were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 66 infections.

The union territory reported the highest 41 cases in summer capital Srinagar followed by 31 cases in Jammu and 18 in Baramulla. As many as 15 districts saw single-digit or zero cases.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 444 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 313 and 148 active cases, respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 133 with active positive cases reaching 1,429.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 55,509 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.870 crore.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,35,665 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.25%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,41,624 and the death toll has reached 4,530.

The officials said that 62,778 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,157 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 883 deaths.