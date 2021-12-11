Jammu and Kashmir reports 173 fresh Covid infections, one death; highest cases in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir reported 173 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday and a death was reported from Kashmir, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 129 cases were reported in Kashmir valley and while the Jammu division saw 44 infections.

Kashmir reported the highest 59 cases in summer capital Srinagar followed by 25 cases in Jammu and 17 in Baramulla district and 12 in Budgam district.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 570 followed by Baramulla and Jammu districts with 234 and 187 active cases, respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 250 with active positive cases reaching 1,618.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 57,092 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.7204 crores.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,32,455 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.19%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,38,563 and the death toll has reached 4,490.

The officials said that 58,781 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,153 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 870 deaths.

Covid tracker

