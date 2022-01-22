Jammu and Kashmir reports 5,720 Covid infections; highest number of active cases in Srinagar dist

After Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the highest-ever daily Covid-19 spike of 5,992 infections on Thursday, 5,720 cases and five fatalities were reported in J&K on Friday.

Among the deaths, four patients died in Jammu and one in the Kashmir division.

Before this week’s surge, the highest novel Coronavirus cases reported in the union territory were 5,443 and 50 deaths on May 7 when the second wave had peaked. The first wave had peaked in September 2020 reporting the highest surge of 1,698 cases and 10 deaths on September 12.

The active cases in the union territory reached 34,882. On December 31, the union territory had just 1,337 active cases.

The officials said a record 82,903 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT. The authorities have increased the testing rate this month as earlier they have been conducting between 42,000 and 56,000 average daily tests every month from May to December.

Of the total infections on Friday, Kashmir valley saw 3, 830 and single death while 1,890 cases and four deaths were reported in the Jammu division.

Srinagar has taken over as the district with the highest number of Covid active cases at 8,544 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 7,540 and 5,213 active cases, respectively.

This month has witnessed a steep rise in cases with daily infections shooting up from 1,148 on January 11 to 5,992 on January 20. From January 5 to 10, the union territory saw between 400 to 700 cases daily.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 1,877 with active positive cases reaching 34,882.

However, of the 4,794 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 9.33 percent or 466 are occupied in J&K.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 39,460 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to cross 2.001 crores. The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,44,908 while the recovery rate has dropped to 90.10%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,84,381 and the death toll has reached 4,591.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,180 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 889 deaths.