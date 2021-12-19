Jammu and Kashmir sees 151 Covid infections, one death; highest cases in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir reported a death and 151 fresh Covid-19 infections on Saturday, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 109 cases were reported in Kashmir valley and while the Jammu division saw 42 infections and a death.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The union territory reported highest 55 cases in summer capital Srinagar followed by 17 cases each in Baramulla and Jammu. As many as 15 districts saw single digit or zero cases.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 531 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 214 and 189 active cases respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 140 with active positive cases reaching 1,458.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 53,799 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.756 crores.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,33,722 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.24%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,39,691 and the death-toll has reached 4,511.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officials said that 57,069 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,154 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 879 deaths.

Covid tracker

Total cases: 3,39,691

Total recovered patients: 3,33,722

Total Deaths: 4,511

Active cases: 1,458