Jammu and Kashmir sees 2,034 Covid cases, lowest in 20 days

Jammu and Kashmir recorded a further dip in Covid cases, reporting 2,304 infections, the lowest in the 20 days. It also logged nine virus-related deaths.

As many as 5,024 patients recovered, taking the overall active cases to 29,829.The third wave of Covid pandemic has crossed its peak in the Union territory with cases declining for the past eight days. At 6,570, the highest cases had been reported on January 25.

The UT saw 146 deaths and 94,135 cases in January – the second highest monthly total cases after May 2021, which had seen 1.14 lakh cases and 1,625 deaths at the peak of the second wave.

Active cases in the UT stand at 29,829. On December 31, the union territory had just 1,337 active cases, which had risen to 47,969 by January 26, at the peak of the third wave.

Srinagar had the highest number of active cases at 9,107, followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 4,431 and 3,911 active cases, respectively.Officials said 78,763 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the day’s test positivity rate (TPR) to 2.92%.

Of the total infections on Wednesday, Kashmir valley saw almost 56% of the infections with 1,308 cases and four deaths, while 996 cases and five deaths were reported in Jammu division.

In Kashmir valley, the surge was highest in Srinagar, which saw 439 cases, followed by 190 in Baramulla, 167 in Budgam and 131 in Kupwara. In the Jammu division, the Jammu district reported 443 cases followed by 128 in Udhampur and 104 in Doda. However, of the 5,038 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 9.24% or 466 are occupied in J&K.

Around 45,345 vaccine doses were administered, taking overall doses administered in the UT to 2.057 crore.

The recoveries touched 4,05,959, while the recovery rate reached 92.16%. Since the outbreak of the pandemic , the overall cases in J&K have reached 4,40,480, and the death toll has reached 4,692. Jammu district has the highest number of 1,212 fatalities, followed by Srinagar with 903 deaths.

