Jammu and Kashmir witnessed another record daily surge in Covid-19 in the past seven months after reporting 2,456 infections and five deaths on Friday, an official health bulletin said.

The number of active positive cases crossed 10,000 mark. However, officials said only 5.4 percent hospital beds are occupied.

The officials said 68,803 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, around 3,000 less than yesterday, when more than 71,000 tests were conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Of the total infections on Friday, 934 cases and three deaths were reported in Jammu division while Kashmir valley saw 1,522 infections and two fatalities.

Jammu division’s Jammu district reported the highest 588 cases. Kashmir valley witnessed 464 cases in summer capital Srinagar followed by 457 in Baramulla and 139 in Budgam.

Jammu district has the highest number of Covid active cases at 2,898 followed by Srinagar and Baramulla districts with 2202 and 1347 active cases, respectively.

The union territory is witnessing a steep rise in novel Coronavirus cases since January 05.

As many as 1,966 were found on Thursday, 1,695 cases were detected on Wednesday and 1,148 on Tuesday. From January 5 to 0, the union territory saw between 400 to 700 cases daily.

The first four days of January had recorded daily cases ranging between 165 and 199 while in December the union territory had reported 143 average cases daily.

This is the first time after the last week of May that the UT has witnessed infections above 2500.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 380 with active positive cases reaching 10,003

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 72,309 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.974 crores.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,38,063 prompting the recovery rate to reach 95.93%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,52,623 and the death tolls reached 4,557.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,166 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 885 deaths.