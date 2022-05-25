Jammu and Kashmir SSB registers highest-ever recruitment in 2021-22
The J&K SSB registered the highest-ever recruitment in 2021-22, since its inception, said the J&K government.
On Tuesday, the chief secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a high-level meeting about recruitments being made through the J&K Public Service Commission, J&K Service Selection Board, J&K Police Recruitment Board and J&K Bank in the UT.
The officials told the J&K chief secretary that the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board has recruited the highest number of candidates for various departmental posts through a transparent recruitment process.
“During 2021-22 9,390 were recruited. Cumulatively, during 2021-22, a total of 11,434 recruitments were made including 9,390, 561, and 1,483 selections by the J&K Service Selection Board, J&K Public Service Commission, and J&K Bank, respectively,” the government spokesman said.
He said the J&K SSB has registered the highest-ever recruitment in 2021-22, since its inception by selecting 9,390 candidates. “Previously, the J&K Service Selection Board recruited 8,580 and 8,115 candidates in 2009 and 2015, respectively.”
The official spokesman said that during 2019-20 and 2020-21, 3,687 and 1,447 recruitments were made by the board.
The chief secretary asked the recruiting agencies to ensure a transparent and accountable recruitment process for selecting eligible candidates for various posts being referred by different departments, which has been the distinguishing feature of recent recruitments, providing equal opportunity to all and merit as sole criteria for selections. “They (officials) were directed to complete the respective recruitment cycles in a time-bound manner to optimally augment the human resource requirement of various government offices.”
Punjab minister sacked over graft charges: A dentist, green warrior & social crusader: Singla is ‘Mr Clean’ in hometown Mansa
For the 52-year-old first-time AAP legislator and a dental surgeon Vijay Singla, who created history by winning the Mansa assembly seat by a record margin of 63,323 votes on the plank of 'political honesty', the downfall was as unexpected as his rise --- all this, in just two months after his induction in the Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet in Punjab. Singla had defeated the Congress nominee and popular Punjabi rapper Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala.
Punjab section of freight corridor likely to be operational by year-end
An 82-kilometre-long section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, extending from Sahnewal to Shambhu in Punjab, is expected to become operational by the end of the year. The 175km single-track section is spread across Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Saharanpur districts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under the Ambala and Ferozepur divisions of the Northern Railways. It extends from Sahnewal in Punjab to Pilkhani in Uttar Pradesh.
Constable shot dead; daughter injured in Srinagar terror attack
Militants on Tuesday attacked an off-duty police constable killing him and injuring his nine-year-old daughter at Anchar in Srinagar. Police said that the cop identified as Saifullah Qadri was attacked by militants near Anchar when he was walking on the road along with his daughter outside his house. “The terrorists involved in the killing of the cop will be identified and neutralised soon,” inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said.
₹50-lakh extortion bid: Two bike-borne men open fire at trader’s shop in Yamunanagar
A day after a trader reported extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh to the police, two bike-borne men opened fire on The proprietor of the store, Sumit Narula's shop on Sasoli Road in Yamunanagar on Tuesday. Three bullets were fired at the store Ganesh Traders, which dealing in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) fittings. The proprietor of the store, Sumit Narula, was not at his shop at the time of the attack. The pillion rider fired the shots that struck the glass door.
Nursing lecturer struck off medical register in UK for harassing Sikh colleague
A qualified nurse and senior lecturer at a UK university has been struck off the country's medical register over misconduct, which involved the harassment of a Sikh colleague over his religious beliefs and mocking his turban as a “bandage” and “hat”. The Nursing and Midwifery Council held a virtual hearing of the case against Maurice Slaven last week, over allegations of racial harassment of a fellow Sikh lecturer identified only as Colleague 1.
