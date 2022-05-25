Jammu and Kashmir SSB registers highest-ever recruitment in 2021-22

The J&K SSB registered the highest-ever recruitment in 2021-22, since its inception, said the J&K government.

On Tuesday, the chief secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a high-level meeting about recruitments being made through the J&K Public Service Commission, J&K Service Selection Board, J&K Police Recruitment Board and J&K Bank in the UT.

The officials told the J&K chief secretary that the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board has recruited the highest number of candidates for various departmental posts through a transparent recruitment process.

“During 2021-22 9,390 were recruited. Cumulatively, during 2021-22, a total of 11,434 recruitments were made including 9,390, 561, and 1,483 selections by the J&K Service Selection Board, J&K Public Service Commission, and J&K Bank, respectively,” the government spokesman said.

He said the J&K SSB has registered the highest-ever recruitment in 2021-22, since its inception by selecting 9,390 candidates. “Previously, the J&K Service Selection Board recruited 8,580 and 8,115 candidates in 2009 and 2015, respectively.”

The official spokesman said that during 2019-20 and 2020-21, 3,687 and 1,447 recruitments were made by the board.

The chief secretary asked the recruiting agencies to ensure a transparent and accountable recruitment process for selecting eligible candidates for various posts being referred by different departments, which has been the distinguishing feature of recent recruitments, providing equal opportunity to all and merit as sole criteria for selections. “They (officials) were directed to complete the respective recruitment cycles in a time-bound manner to optimally augment the human resource requirement of various government offices.”