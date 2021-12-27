Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish militants arrested in Pulwama
chandigarh news

Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish militants arrested in Pulwama

A Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesperson said that acting on specific inputs, the police, along with 44RR and 182BN CRPF, apprehended two persons linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad
Jammu and Kashmir Police said that security forces also recovered incriminating materials from the possession of the arrested militants. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 10:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said they have arrested two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district۔

The police said that security forces also recovered incriminating materials from the possession of the arrested militants.

A police spokesperson said that acting on specific inputs, the police, along with 44RR and 182BN CRPF, apprehended two persons linked with JeM.

“They (arrested persons) have been identified as Adil Ali, son of Acchan, and Asif Gulzar son of Hajidarpora. Incriminating materials of the proscribed terror outfit JeM were recovered from their possession,” the spokesperson said, adding that preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested duo were in touch with JeM commanders and involved in providing logistics, shelter as well as transportation of arms, ammunition and explosive materials to the terrorists to strengthen terror networks operating across Budgam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Assembly Elections 2022
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2
India Omicron Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP