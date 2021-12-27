Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish militants arrested in Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said they have arrested two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district۔

The police said that security forces also recovered incriminating materials from the possession of the arrested militants.

A police spokesperson said that acting on specific inputs, the police, along with 44RR and 182BN CRPF, apprehended two persons linked with JeM.

“They (arrested persons) have been identified as Adil Ali, son of Acchan, and Asif Gulzar son of Hajidarpora. Incriminating materials of the proscribed terror outfit JeM were recovered from their possession,” the spokesperson said, adding that preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested duo were in touch with JeM commanders and involved in providing logistics, shelter as well as transportation of arms, ammunition and explosive materials to the terrorists to strengthen terror networks operating across Budgam.