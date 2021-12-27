Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish militants arrested in Pulwama
chandigarh news

Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish militants arrested in Pulwama

A Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesperson said that acting on specific inputs, the police, along with 44RR and 182BN CRPF, apprehended two persons linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad
Jammu and Kashmir Police said that security forces also recovered incriminating materials from the possession of the arrested militants. (Image for representational purpose)
Jammu and Kashmir Police said that security forces also recovered incriminating materials from the possession of the arrested militants. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 10:17 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said they have arrested two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district۔

The police said that security forces also recovered incriminating materials from the possession of the arrested militants.

A police spokesperson said that acting on specific inputs, the police, along with 44RR and 182BN CRPF, apprehended two persons linked with JeM.

“They (arrested persons) have been identified as Adil Ali, son of Acchan, and Asif Gulzar son of Hajidarpora. Incriminating materials of the proscribed terror outfit JeM were recovered from their possession,” the spokesperson said, adding that preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested duo were in touch with JeM commanders and involved in providing logistics, shelter as well as transportation of arms, ammunition and explosive materials to the terrorists to strengthen terror networks operating across Budgam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out