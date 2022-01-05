Jammu and Kashmir: Two Lashkar militants eliminated in Kulgam

A day after killing of a top Lashkar commander in Srinagar, the security forces Tuesday gunned down two terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Following a tip-off, a joint team of police, the army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a search operation at Okay village in Kulgam district. The operation turned into an encounter in which two local terrorists associated with Lashkar/ The Resistance Front (TRF) were killed, the police said.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, “The two terrorists, who were killed during the encounter, were linked to Lashkar/TRF and were involved in multiple terror crime related activities.”

The deceased were identified as Amir Ahmad Wani of Alamgunj, Shopian, and Sameer Ahmad Khan of Tiken, Pulwama.

“As per records, Amir Ahmad was a categorized terrorist and had links with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (TRF), however, Sameer Ahmad had joined the terror folds recently,” a police spokesman said, adding, that arms and ammunition, including an AK-47, one pistol were recovered from their possession.

“All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. A case has been registered. People are requested to cooperate with the police till the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any,” the spokesman said.

On Monday, two terrorists, including a top Lashkar commander, Saleem Parray from Hajin in Bandipore district was killed in an encounter at Shalimar garden area in Srinagar. The other militant killed was identified as Hafiz alias Hamza from Pakistan.