Jammu: CBI arrests two military engineers in bribery case
chandigarh news

Jammu: CBI arrests two military engineers in bribery case

It was alleged that complainant’s firm was awarded tender for special repair of building at Jammu cantonment and the accused engineers demanded bribe of ₹25,000 from the complainant for processing his pending bills
The accused military engineers are assistant garrison engineer Mohammad Imran Ullah and junior engineer Mahesh Chandra Gangwar. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 11:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested an assistant garrison engineer and a junior engineer, working in the office of garrison engineer, Military Engineer Services (MES), Satwari, for demanding and accepting bribe of 20,000.

The accused are assistant garrison engineer Mohammad Imran Ullah and junior engineer Mahesh Chandra Gangwar.

“A case was registered on a complaint against the accused. It was alleged that complainant’s firm was awarded tender for special repair of building at Jammu cantonment, under GE Satwari, Jammu. It was further alleged that the accused officials demanded bribe of 25,000 from the complainant for processing his pending bills,” said a CBI spokesperson.

It was also alleged that bribe of 20,000 ( 10,000 to each) was to be paid immediately and remaining amount later.

“Accordingly, CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant,” he added.

Searches were also conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Jammu, Bareilly and Prayagraj.

“Both the arrested accused were later produced in the court of special judge, CBI cases, Jammu,” he said.

