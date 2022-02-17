Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu: Chhattisgarh man booked for raping 20-year-old girl
chandigarh news

Jammu: Chhattisgarh man booked for raping 20-year-old girl

A 20-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a married man from Chattisgarh in Rehari Colony area of the old city in Jammu, police said on Wednesday
A rape case has been registered and a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. (Representative image)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 02:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

A 20-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a married man from Chattisgarh in Rehari Colony area of the old city here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Mohan Singh, 32 of Chattisgarh, who works as a car washer. He has a 10-year-old daughter.

“The incident took place on Monday when the victim was alone in her rented accommodation in Rehari. Her parents were out for work and the culprit, who lived in the same locality, forced his entry and raped her. We have registered an FIR under Section 376 of the IPC at Pucca Danga police station.” police said

“The accused is absconding but we have launched a manhunt to nab him,” said the police. The medical examination of the victim was conducted on Wednesday.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Himachal Police issue advisory against crypto trading

In view of frauds being reported from across the state, the cyber cell of Himachal Pradesh Police has issued an advisory against trading in cryptocurrency.

In January , a cryptocurrency fraud was reported from Baddi industrial area, where about 40 people lost 4 crore for investing in a virtual coin, which promised double returns in six months.

RELATED STORIES

Superintendent of police (cyber cell) Narveer Singh Rathore said that in 2020-21, dozens of complaints of cryptocurrency fraud were reported from at least five districts in the state including Shimla, Kangra, Chamba, Kullu and Solan.

Sarpanch caught accepting bribe

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested the sarpanch of Khulchohar in Anantnag district red-handed while taking bribe of 6,500 from a contractor.

The ACB identified the sarpanch as Hafiza Begum and said that she was trapped while accepting the bribe to approve files related to works executed in her area under MGNREGA, 14 FC and SBM through the office of BDO Shangus.

The ACB said sarpanch was arrested and taken into custody.

Refresher course for priests begins

A 10-day refresher course for priests being conducted by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) started on Wednesday. The training shall be imparted by 10 experts from well renowned institutions of Kashi, Varanasi, in collaboration with Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan, Basohli, Kathua.

85,000 litres illicit liquor destroyed

Continuing the crackdown against the liquor mafia, teams of the Himachal Pradesh excise and taxation departments in collaboration with their Punjab counterparts and police raided the border village of Chhanni Beli in Indora subdivision of Kangra district and destroyed 85,000 litres of illicit brew on Tuesday evening.

The 50-member joint teams carried out the operation and destroyed the illegally brewed liquor which was hidden at various places. Chhanni Beli village is notorious for illegal liquor and drug trade and almost every family has cases filed against them in Punjab and HP.

