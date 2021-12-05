Jammu crime branch files chargesheet against teacher for forging papers to get job

The crime branch, Jammu, on Saturday filed a chargesheet against a government teacher and a co-accused for forging the marksheet of Class 12 and using it for the purpose of securing a job as a government teacher in Poonch.

The government teacher was identified as Sumit Gill and co-accused as Mohammad Sajjad, both residents of Poonch.

Gill, on the basis of the forged marksheet, had secured the job at Government Middle School, Salotri in Poonch.

They were booked under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B, 201 of the IPC at the crime branch, Jammu.

The case was registered after allegations of fraud and cheating for securing the job by the accused were prima facie established during a preliminary enquiry conducted by the crime branch.

The complaint was lodged by Yogesh Kumar of Poonch.

The investigation proved that accused Sumit Gill in connivance with co-accused Mohammad Sajjad hatched a criminal conspiracy, committed the offences of cheating in order to obtain benefit by submitting a fake and forged document which amounts to the commission of offences punishable under the relevant sections of law.

The chargesheet has been produced in the court of the chief judicial magistrate, Poonch.