Jammu: Farooq Abdullah decries use of religion for political objectives

Without naming the BJP, National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday decried the machinations of playing religious card for furthering political objectives, saying “they always see religion in danger whenever elections are around the corner”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Lord Rama or almighty Allah can never be in danger, the politicians may be,” he said while addressing a day-long convention of party’s SC Cell here this afternoon.

He said religion is not to divide the people but to serve humanity and do well for all. Dividing and discriminating against the people in the name of religion is exploitation that has to be opposed.

He expressed anguish over Scheduled Castes still being discriminated against in most parts of the country and deprived of their rights. Though a change has taken place due to reservation as a result of which the community can take pride in producing good doctors and engineers, the backwardness and economic deprivation are still continuing, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He exhorted the community to unite and take sagacious decisions during elections so that their elected public-spirited representatives can bring about the desired transformation in their socio-economic and political emancipation.

He said the National Conference has always espoused the cause of the community and ensured their participation in decision-making by getting their representatives in the Legislative Council. He regretted that the conditions of the Scheduled Castes have not improved despite the nation getting Independence nearly 75 years ago

“I urge the SC community to unite under the banner of the National Conference to ensure their overall growth and progress”, he said and exhorted them to identify honest representatives who can be mandated for elections. He said elections are going to be held and it is only a matter of time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also referred to the poverty and exploitation of the poor over seven decades ago, saying it was his party that took pioneering and revolutionary measures by making tillers owners of the landholding they were toiling with their sweat and blood.

Reiterating his concern about curbs to the media for reporting freely and objectively, Dr Abdullah wondered over the government response that nothing like this is happening or any order having been issued to impose curbs on the media. He said this is yet another lie being spread by the government as the mediapersons know what they face for writing the truth, which at times is against the interest of the executive. He said editors of some media houses have told him what they are made to face for writing the truth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farooq also reiterated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will peacefully seek restoration of their snatched rights. He said the people are yearning for getting their rights back.

Earlier two minutes of silence was observed as a mark of respect for CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other ranks who died on Wednesday in a tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.