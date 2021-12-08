Jammu: Fear Nagaland-like situation in Punjab, says Farooq Abdullah

Accusing the BJP government of autocracy, National Conference president and Lok Sabha member Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday feared Nagaland-like situation in neighbouring Punjab.

Addressing party’s day-long convention here, he said, “See in Punjab, they have extended the jurisdiction of the BSF up to 50 km. Isn’t the Punjab Police capable to handle the situation? They could have extended BSF’s jurisdiction by 5 km. Now same fights like Nagaland, where innocents were killed, will take place in Punjab… wait for that day… this will also happen”.

He felt that such decisions could have been averted.

Referring to the death of 750 farmers over farm laws, he said, “When the BJP sensed defeat in five states, it immediately rolled back the farm laws. We had said they should have been sent to select committees”.

“Even Satya Pal Malik, former J&K governor, had warned them over farm Bills predicting their defeat,” he added.

He said the farm laws were passed in a huff notwithstanding the demand for debate and discussion by the opposition ahead of their passage. Such was the arrogance of numbers that no plea of sending the farm Bills to the select committee was heeded to.

Farooq also contradicted the government’s tall claims development post-abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A.

“Go to Kashmir and see how many youths can’t pro-India slogans there…just go and see. The first bullet will be shot at us… it will be shot at those who are with India and we will remain till our last breath,” he said while explaining the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the Valley.

The veteran politician demanded the restoration of the rights of the people of J&K.

“We demand our rights that were snatched from us. The PM had assured to remove “Dil Ki Doori and Dillli se Doori”. May I ask him what he has done so far since June 24 when the all-party meet was held,” he asked.

He warned the BJP to stop spreading hatred.

Farooq expressed optimism about the restoration of special status and said the people are resolute enough and steadfast in their resolve to stand for their rights.

“We will fight for our rights peacefully as we don’t believe in violence. Together we will definitely bail the state out of this morasses,” he said.

He lamented that BJP calls them Pakistanis

“We never picked up gun, grenade and stones. We never raised anti-India slogans but we are called Pakistanis. We follow the footsteps of Gandhi and we want to bring Gandhi’s India back. We had acceded with Gandhi’s India and not Nathuram Godse’s India,” he said.

He said the communal politics was not in the interest of the nation and the BJP should better realise it.

Earlier, the party adopted five resolutions seeking restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A besides statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, effective measures to curb inflation and rising prices, jobs to unemployed, repeal of decision with regard to Darbar Move and providing respite to farmers.