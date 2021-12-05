Jammu: Ghulam Nabi Azad takes swipe at BJP over inflation

After foreseeing the grim prospects of the Congress in the 2024 general elections, senior party leader and former Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said he doesn’t see any leader or party as his enemy.

Addressing a rally at Ramban, Azad said, “I don’t consider any party or leader my enemy. Our enemy is poverty and backwardness and we have to wage a jihad against them.”

Azad’s back-to-back rallies in the Jammu region and his open criticism of the Congress has fuelled speculations that the ‘lucky mascot’ of Congress may launch his own party ahead of the next assembly elections in J&K.

“Some people talk about a different jihad but the real jihad which we have to wage in the country and in J&K is against poverty and unemployment. These are our biggest enemies and not any other party,” he said.

Azad lamented that some elements mislead people from one religion has to wage jihad against another religion.

Claiming himself to be less of a politician and more of a reformer, Azad said, “while poverty and unemployment are taking a toll on the common people, dividing them is another ill plaguing the society.”

Azad again took a swipe at the BJP government for the rising inflation and said that Congress will continue to fight for the people.

He criticised the government for evacuating the people from government land and said, “Had I been the chief minister, I would have asked the people to take all the land because people in a hilly state have no land to eke out their livelihood.”