Jammu MC passes resolution to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious, public places

In a move aimed at reducing noise pollution and providing relief to people, especially students, ailing and the elderly, the Jammu municipal corporation (MC) on Tuesday passed a resolution for the removal of loudspeakers and public address systems operating without permission from religious and public places, evoking criticism from the rival Congress.

The resolution was moved by BJP corporator Narottam Sharma seeking directions to the district magistrate to remove loudspeakers and public address systems that are being operated in banquet and community halls, mosques, temples, gurdwaras, churches and other religious shrines without permission.

As per the resolution, the Jammu district magistrate is required to ensure that no such devices are played within the MC jurisdiction between 10 pm and 6 am.

Jammu mayor Chander Mohan Gupta said, “The proposal was tabled in the annual general meeting and every member was heard. It was passed by majority and now the administration will implement it. The decision is for all and not for any specific religion.”

The move comes in the backdrop of a raging debate over the use of loudspeakers in mosques.

However, corporators from the Opposition stiffly opposed the decision and said that it will vitiate peaceful atmosphere of Jammu, known for brotherhood.

“We would have appreciated had they brought a resolution on liquor shops, which have mushroomed near religious places, including historical temples, in Jammu city. The government has made Jammu a hub of liquor shops,” said one of the Opposition corporators.

It may be noted that several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, have banned the use of unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places.

Last week, the Karnataka government had prohibited the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am.

