Jammu MC passes resolution to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious, public places
In a move aimed at reducing noise pollution and providing relief to people, especially students, ailing and the elderly, the Jammu municipal corporation (MC) on Tuesday passed a resolution for the removal of loudspeakers and public address systems operating without permission from religious and public places, evoking criticism from the rival Congress.
The resolution was moved by BJP corporator Narottam Sharma seeking directions to the district magistrate to remove loudspeakers and public address systems that are being operated in banquet and community halls, mosques, temples, gurdwaras, churches and other religious shrines without permission.
As per the resolution, the Jammu district magistrate is required to ensure that no such devices are played within the MC jurisdiction between 10 pm and 6 am.
Jammu mayor Chander Mohan Gupta said, “The proposal was tabled in the annual general meeting and every member was heard. It was passed by majority and now the administration will implement it. The decision is for all and not for any specific religion.”
The move comes in the backdrop of a raging debate over the use of loudspeakers in mosques.
However, corporators from the Opposition stiffly opposed the decision and said that it will vitiate peaceful atmosphere of Jammu, known for brotherhood.
“We would have appreciated had they brought a resolution on liquor shops, which have mushroomed near religious places, including historical temples, in Jammu city. The government has made Jammu a hub of liquor shops,” said one of the Opposition corporators.
It may be noted that several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, have banned the use of unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places.
Last week, the Karnataka government had prohibited the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am.
J&K: Two overground workers of LeT arrested in Budgam
Security forces on Tuesday arrested two overground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. “Police, along with security forces, have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam. Incriminating materials, explosives and ammunition were also recovered from their possession,” a police spokesman said.
Kashmir panchayat member goes the extra mile to implement government schemes
A 37-year-old panchayat member from north Kashmir's Narwav area, Mir Iqbal, is reputed to go the extra mile and not just figuratively, as he moves from village to village trying to solve people's problems and implement government schemes on the grassroots level. A post-graduate from Kashmir University, Iqbal, joined politics in 2011 as a young Congress worker. The Narwav block, spread over 56 square kilometres, comprises 17 panchayats.
Himachal: SDM offices to come up at Rakkar, Kotla Behar in Kangra
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday announced to open SDM offices at Rakkar and Kotla Behar and block development office at Dadasiba in Jaswan Pragpur assembly constituency in Kangra. He was addressing a public meeting at Pragpur after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 39 development projects worth ₹190 crore. He slammed the Congress' decision of appointing four working presidents in a small state like Himachal Pradesh.
AAP slams Jai Ram govt over deteriorating education system; baseless allegations, says BJP
The Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to make inroads into the bipolar politics in Himachal, on Tuesday announced that education and healthcare will be its main poll planks in the state assembly elections scheduled for later this year. AAP leader and Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday interacted with students and teachers to get the first-hand account of the education standards in Himachal Pradesh.
President to preside over CUHP’s 6th convocation on June 10
President Ram Nath Kovind will preside over the sixth convocation of Central University of Himachal Pradesh. The convocation will be held on June 10, said CUHP V-C Prof Sat Prakash Bansal. Apart from him, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, governor of Himachal Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and state education minister Govind Singh Thakur will also attend the convocation.
