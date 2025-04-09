Jammu: PDP MLA Parra moves resolution seeking repeal of Waqf (Amendment) Act

Amid stalemate over Waqf amendment act in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Parra has submitted a resolution in the House seeking its repeal. Peoples Democratic Party MLA Waheed Parra (HT File)

Parra has written to the secretary of the legislative assembly, Manoj Kumar Pandita seeking to move a resolution urging the union government to withdraw the controversial Act.

“Whereas the recent Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 passed by the Parliament of India has caused unnecessary interference in the religious rights of the Muslim minority and dented the pluralistic ethos of the country. And, to the utter disgrace of the Constitutional guarantees and violation of Fundamental Rights of Muslims, the Act 2025 mandates countrywide condemnation and rejection. Hence this House resolves to urge Union Government to repeal Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025,” read Parra’s resolution.

PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has supported Parra’s resolution.

“The Waqf issue transcends matters of faith. It is a direct assault on the rights, beliefs, and dignity of 24 crore Muslims in India. As the only Muslim-majority region Jammu & Kashmir must rise to the occasion and defend the rights of its people,” she wrote on X.

“In light of this, PDP has submitted a fresh resolution addressing this crucial issue. The government must take it seriously to ensure that the voice of the people is heard. I urge the Chief Minister, the Legislative Assembly and the J&K government to show political resolve and stand firm against any encroachment on the rights of its people. @OmarAbdullah,” her post stated further.