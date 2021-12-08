Jammu: Retired cop dead, 4 injured in Rajouri road mishap

A retired police sub inspector died and a six year old girl among four were injured in a head-on collision between a car and an army vehicle in Nowshera area of Rajouri district on Tuesday.

The deceased policeman was identified as Mohammad Mushtaq Khan of Salwah in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district.

“An accident took place at Nowshera area on Jammu- Poonch highway on Tuesday. There was a head-on collision between a car and an army vehicle that caused the death of a retired SI and injuries to four others,” said a police officer.

Four others injured in the accident were identified as Ataullah, 35, Maria, 6, Saleema Bi, 50 and Iqra Pathan, 30 of Salwah in Mendhar.

Police have registered a case and further investigation has been initiated.