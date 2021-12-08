Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu: Retired cop dead, 4 injured in Rajouri road mishap
Jammu: Retired cop dead, 4 injured in Rajouri road mishap

A retired police sub-inspector died and a six-year-old girl among four were injured in a road mishap in Nowshera area of Rajouri district in Jammu
A car collided with an Army truck at the Rajouri Poonch highway, in Jammu on Tuesday. The policeman who died in the road mishap has been identified as Mohammad Mushtaq Khan of Poonch district. (ANI)
A car collided with an Army truck at the Rajouri Poonch highway, in Jammu on Tuesday. The policeman who died in the road mishap has been identified as Mohammad Mushtaq Khan of Poonch district. (ANI)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 01:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

A retired police sub inspector died and a six year old girl among four were injured in a head-on collision between a car and an army vehicle in Nowshera area of Rajouri district on Tuesday.

The deceased policeman was identified as Mohammad Mushtaq Khan of Salwah in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district.

“An accident took place at Nowshera area on Jammu- Poonch highway on Tuesday. There was a head-on collision between a car and an army vehicle that caused the death of a retired SI and injuries to four others,” said a police officer.

Four others injured in the accident were identified as Ataullah, 35, Maria, 6, Saleema Bi, 50 and Iqra Pathan, 30 of Salwah in Mendhar.

Police have registered a case and further investigation has been initiated.

Wednesday, December 08, 2021
