Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jammu: Sajad Lone moves no confidence motion against J&K assembly speaker

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Apr 09, 2025 09:22 AM IST

Rather, a senior leader from the National Conference (NC) and a former finance minister, has come under fire from opposition legislators for what they describe as “undemocratic conduct” and repeated violations of legislative norms

Senior legislator from Handwara and president of the People’s Conference, Sajad Lone, on Tuesday formally moved a no confidence motion against Jammu and Kashmir assembly speaker Abdul Rahim Rather seeking his removal.

Sajad Lone, the president of People’s Conference. (HT File)
Sajad Lone, the president of People’s Conference. (HT File)

The resolution, submitted under rule 215(A) of the rules of procedure and conduct of business, marks a sharp escalation in tensions within the assembly.

Rather, a senior leader from the National Conference (NC) and a former finance minister, has come under fire from opposition legislators for what they describe as “undemocratic conduct” and repeated violations of legislative norms.

The resolution, addressed to assembly secretary Manoj Kumar Pandita, states: “This decision stems from widespread outrage within the House over the speaker’s actions, including the rejection of discussions on an adjournment motion and the refusal to entertain a resolution brought forward by opposition parties. Such conduct undermines the democratic principles and procedures governing this esteemed institution.”

Sajad Lone’s resolution has been co-signed by Kupwara MLA Mir Mohammad Fayaz and Tral MLA Rafiq Ahmed Naik, indicating growing discontent and coordination among opposition ranks.

The immediate trigger for the resolution appears to be speaker Rather’s repeated refusal to allow debate on the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act, despite persistent demands from the NC and other opposition parties. His rejection of the adjournment motion and other opposition resolutions has further fuelled accusations of bias and procedural overreach.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jammu: Sajad Lone moves no confidence motion against J&K assembly speaker
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On