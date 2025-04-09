Jammu: Sajad Lone moves no confidence motion against J&K assembly speaker

Senior legislator from Handwara and president of the People’s Conference, Sajad Lone, on Tuesday formally moved a no confidence motion against Jammu and Kashmir assembly speaker Abdul Rahim Rather seeking his removal. Sajad Lone, the president of People’s Conference. (HT File)

The resolution, submitted under rule 215(A) of the rules of procedure and conduct of business, marks a sharp escalation in tensions within the assembly.

Rather, a senior leader from the National Conference (NC) and a former finance minister, has come under fire from opposition legislators for what they describe as “undemocratic conduct” and repeated violations of legislative norms.

The resolution, addressed to assembly secretary Manoj Kumar Pandita, states: “This decision stems from widespread outrage within the House over the speaker’s actions, including the rejection of discussions on an adjournment motion and the refusal to entertain a resolution brought forward by opposition parties. Such conduct undermines the democratic principles and procedures governing this esteemed institution.”

Sajad Lone’s resolution has been co-signed by Kupwara MLA Mir Mohammad Fayaz and Tral MLA Rafiq Ahmed Naik, indicating growing discontent and coordination among opposition ranks.

The immediate trigger for the resolution appears to be speaker Rather’s repeated refusal to allow debate on the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act, despite persistent demands from the NC and other opposition parties. His rejection of the adjournment motion and other opposition resolutions has further fuelled accusations of bias and procedural overreach.