Jammu: Speeding car mows down 14-yr-old boy, driver held

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy on his way to school died on the spot, after being hit by a rashly driven car in Rajbagh area of Kathua district on Jammu-Pathankot national highway on Monday, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased, a student of Class 8 in Army School, Janglote, was identified as Neeraj Singh Jasrotia, aka Akhil, son of Pawan Singh Jasrotia of Bhambarwan.

A police officer from Rajbabh police station said that the car driver, identified as Kashir Ahmad Dar of Srinagar, was arrested and was booked for causing death by negligence. “He was coming from Jammu and on his way to Jalandhar with his friend for a surgery of the latter,” said the police.

“The boy was going to school this morning with his elder brother. His elder brother crossed the highway and he was standing on the road divider in the middle of the highway to cross the road. However, the moment he stepped on the road, a speeding car hit him and he died on the spot,” the cop said .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A police party reached the spot and shifted the victim to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he added. A post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over the family members.

He informed that the last rites of the deceased were performed at his native village.