Jammu: Two killed as SUV skids off road in Udhampur

Two youths were killed and as many injured when the SUV they were travelling in skidded off the road in Udhampur on Saturday
An Udhampur police team rushed the injured to a hospital in Jammu where two of them, Abhay, 26 and Deevam, 23, succumbed. (Image for representational purpose)
An Udhampur police team rushed the injured to a hospital in Jammu where two of them, Abhay, 26 and Deevam, 23, succumbed.
Published on Feb 05, 2022 10:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Crackdown on HP firm for illegally supplying spirit

Two weeks after seven persons died in Mandi after consuming spurious liquor, HP’s excise and taxation department has cracked down on a firm in Kala Amb for illegally supplying spirit. A team led by joint excise commissioner Ujjwal Rana inspected the industrial complex, Dutch formulation and found that spirit was being supplied by the said firm under the guise of hand sanitisers. Those arrested are Gurdev, Virender, Anil Kumar and Rakesh. An FIR has been registered

Complete all projects by March 31: Chief secy to J&K tourism dept

Chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta has directed the J&K tourism department to complete all projects by March 31. He also asked the department to focus on tourist comfort, convenience and satisfaction, improved travel guidance and way finding for enhancing experience of the tourists to position J&K as a top global brand.

J&K HC Bar body condemns move to withdraw posts

J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, has strongly condemned the government’s decision of withdrawing various posts advertised by J&KPSC and SSB. Its president MK Bhardwaj said, “It is quite shocking that this blunder would create further chaos among the youth as they will be deprived of their legitimate right to employment.”

Saturday, February 05, 2022
