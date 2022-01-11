Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens partially

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was on Monday opened for light motor vehicles while mercury plunged below zero at many places in Kashmir during the night.

Officials said the highway was opened this morning as per the plan, though there was a mild landslide in Ramban, which was cleared.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ski resort of Gulmarg shivered at minus 10 degrees Celsius for the second night on Monday as the skies started to clear following days of rains and snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir. However, Ladakh was overcast on Monday with light snowfall at many places.

The weather office said that five out of the seven weather observation stations in Kashmir valley recorded sub-zero temperatures during the night while Srinagar and Qazigund were slightly above zero.

The mercury settled at 0.2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar during the night while it was 0.6 degrees in south Kashmir’s Qazigund.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded -2.6 degrees Celsius temperature, while it was -1.7 in Kokernag, -0.6°C in Kupwara and -1.0 °C in Konibal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Normal life resumed to a large extent in Kashmir and majority of flights operated at Srinagar International Airport following improvement in weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Jammu division, Banihal and Batote recorded -1.8 degrees and -0.8 degrees, respectively during the night.

In Ladakh, Drass recorded lowest of -8.8°C while it was -9.5°C in Leh during the night.

“Weather to remain overcast with light snowfall at most places in Ladakh. Please drive very slowly on snowed roads to avoid accidents and use lower gear. Don’t apply sudden brakes,” said director of meteorological departments at J&K and Ladakah, Sonam Lotus.