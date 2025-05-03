Jammu-Srinagar NH shut as heavy rain triggers mudslides in Ramban

The 250-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH 44) was closed on Friday as heavy rains triggered mudslides in Ramban district, said officials. Trucks wait in a long queue for opening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway as restoration work continues after a landslide triggered by heavy rains and hailstorms, at Chamba Seri in Ramban on Friday. (ANI)

“Traffic movement is disrupted as mudslides have blocked the highway at Chamba Seri,” said a traffic police officer.

He added that heavy rains caused flash floods in the Chenab River, prompting authorities in Reasi and Akhnoor to issue warnings about avoiding the riverbank.

The highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country. The traffic police advised the commuters not to travel until the road was cleared. “Please check the status of roads before starting your journey,” the officer said.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project director Parshotam Kumar said three machines were deployed to clear the highway.

Earlier, heavy rains had triggered flash floods and landslides in Ramban district on April 20, resulting in the deaths of three people and damage to scores of houses, shops and roads.