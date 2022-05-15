Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Janata Darbar: Haryana home minister Anil Vij acts on complaints
Janata Darbar: Haryana home minister Anil Vij acts on complaints

Haryana home minister Anil Vij ordered the constitution of an SIT to probe more than nine cases after receiving complaints at his weekly Janata Darbar at PWD rest house in Ambala Cantt
Haryana home minister Anil Vij held the weekly Janata Darbar in Ambala. (HT File)
Published on May 15, 2022 01:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday ordered the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe more than nine cases after receiving complaints at his weekly Janata Darbar at PWD rest house in Ambala Cantt, where he redressed the complaints of more than 3,000 people.

FIR for defacing MLA Aseem’s poster

Ambala Weeks after Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel stirred controversy for taking an oath of making India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, a case was registered against an unidentified accused for allegedly defacing a poster with Goel’s photo on it near Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk on Friday. The FIR was registered on the complaint of MC chief sanitary inspector Sunil Dutt.

PGGC-46 holds annual convocation

Chandigarh The Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, on Saturday organised its 35th annual convocation. UT administration’s director higher education Amandeep Singh Bhatti was the chief guest. A total of 700 graduate and postgraduate degrees, along with five rolls of honour, were conferred upon students.

Man held with weapon in Sector 25

Chandigarh Police arrested Sunil, 20, of Small Flats Dhanas, and recovered one kamanidar knife from his possession. He was caught by a police patrolling team from rally ground, Sector 25, Chandigarh. A case under Arms Act was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

Manimajra resident held with 1.1kg ganja

Chandigarh Police arrested Pardeep, 56, of Manimajra, with 1.10 kg ganja from his possession. He was caught by a police team patrolling near Kishangarh chowk. A case under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the IT Park police station.

Police arrest three for gambling in Burail

Chandigarh Police arrested Girish Lal, 27, of Sector 31, Kuldeep Singh, 50, Pardeep, 52, and Sunil Singh, 31, of Burail village while they were gambling near Killa, Burail. Police recovered 5,020 in cash from their possession. A case under Gambling Act was registered at the Sector 34 police station. They were later released on bail.

Police arrest 59-year-old, recover illicit liquor

Chandigarh Police arrested a 59-year-old lady of Dadumajra colony (DMC), and recovered 44 quarter super himmat santra desi liquor from her possession. She was caught near green belt park, DMC. A case under Excise Act was registered at the Maloya police station. The accused was later granted bail.

Mobiles stolen Sector 29 parking

Chandigarh Police booked an unidentified accused for allegedly stealing four mobile phones. In his complaint, Akash of Ram Darbar, Phase 1, reported the theft of four mobile phones from his Activa parked outside the swimming pool in Sector 29 on Friday. A case under 379 (theft) Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

