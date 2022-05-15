Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Janata Darbar: Haryana home minister Anil Vij acts on complaints
chandigarh news

Janata Darbar: Haryana home minister Anil Vij acts on complaints

Haryana home minister Anil Vij ordered the constitution of an SIT to probe more than nine cases after receiving complaints at his weekly Janata Darbar at PWD rest house in Ambala Cantt
Haryana home minister Anil Vij held the weekly Janata Darbar in Ambala. (HT File)
Haryana home minister Anil Vij held the weekly Janata Darbar in Ambala. (HT File)
Published on May 15, 2022 01:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday ordered the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe more than nine cases after receiving complaints at his weekly Janata Darbar at PWD rest house in Ambala Cantt, where he redressed the complaints of more than 3,000 people.

FIR for defacing MLA Aseem’s poster

Ambala Weeks after Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel stirred controversy for taking an oath of making India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, a case was registered against an unidentified accused for allegedly defacing a poster with Goel’s photo on it near Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk on Friday. The FIR was registered on the complaint of MC chief sanitary inspector Sunil Dutt.

PGGC-46 holds annual convocation

Chandigarh The Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, on Saturday organised its 35th annual convocation. UT administration’s director higher education Amandeep Singh Bhatti was the chief guest. A total of 700 graduate and postgraduate degrees, along with five rolls of honour, were conferred upon students.

Man held with weapon in Sector 25

Chandigarh Police arrested Sunil, 20, of Small Flats Dhanas, and recovered one kamanidar knife from his possession. He was caught by a police patrolling team from rally ground, Sector 25, Chandigarh. A case under Arms Act was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

Manimajra resident held with 1.1kg ganja

Chandigarh Police arrested Pardeep, 56, of Manimajra, with 1.10 kg ganja from his possession. He was caught by a police team patrolling near Kishangarh chowk. A case under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the IT Park police station.

Police arrest three for gambling in Burail

Chandigarh Police arrested Girish Lal, 27, of Sector 31, Kuldeep Singh, 50, Pardeep, 52, and Sunil Singh, 31, of Burail village while they were gambling near Killa, Burail. Police recovered 5,020 in cash from their possession. A case under Gambling Act was registered at the Sector 34 police station. They were later released on bail.

Police arrest 59-year-old, recover illicit liquor

Chandigarh Police arrested a 59-year-old lady of Dadumajra colony (DMC), and recovered 44 quarter super himmat santra desi liquor from her possession. She was caught near green belt park, DMC. A case under Excise Act was registered at the Maloya police station. The accused was later granted bail.

Mobiles stolen Sector 29 parking

Chandigarh Police booked an unidentified accused for allegedly stealing four mobile phones. In his complaint, Akash of Ram Darbar, Phase 1, reported the theft of four mobile phones from his Activa parked outside the swimming pool in Sector 29 on Friday. A case under 379 (theft) Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Police booked two fraudsters for stealing four vehicles from Chandigarh car rental while posing as customers. (HT File)

    Fraudsters posing as customers booked for stealing four vehicles from Chandigarh car rental

    Fraudsters posing as customers allegedly stole four vehicles from a Sector 45 resident, who ran a car rental service. In his complaint, Ajay Mittal, who runs a car rental business in Sector 45, alleged that two persons, Lovely Mehta and Jagjeet Singh, had taken four vehicles on rent in December last year. The duo was to pay 80,000 for Brezza, 1,65,000 for Endeavour, 90,000 for Innova Crysta and 1,50,000 for Fortuner as monthly rent.

  • Dr RK Sahai, deputy civil surgeon and nodal officer for the PCPNDT Act in Kurukshetra district, said the district health department got information that a racket is involved in pre-birth sex determination. (iStock)

    Three held from UP for links with sex determination racket in Kurukshetra

    The Kurukshetra police have arrested three more people from Uttar Pradesh for their alleged links with a pre-natal sex determination racket busted by the police earlier this week with the arrest of two women. Police said the arrested accused have been identified as Deepika, of Saharanpur, Sarwan Kumar, of Shamli, and Sumit Kumar, of Gangoh in Uttar Pradesh.

  • Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses Shiv Sena rally at MMRDA Grounds, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), in Mumbai, India, on Saturday. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

    CM Uddhav Thackeray: BJP is playing ‘ugly politics’

    Mumbai: In his first public rally in Mumbai after becoming chief minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched a withering attack on former political ally Bharatiya Janata Party saying that the saffron party was playing “ugly politics” and deployed “A, B, and C teams” to mislead the people of the state and the nation with “fake Hindutva”.

  • The residents had occupied the sub-station on Thursday night and started an agitation. Due to this, power supply was affected in two more villages – Balsamand and Bandaheri. (iStock)

    50 villagers booked for attacking cops, power staffer

    As many as 50 residents of Hisar's Budhak village were booked for allegedly injuring two policemen and two power staffers on Friday evening when they had gone to pacify the villagers who were protesting against power cuts outside the power sub-station in their village. The residents had occupied the sub-station on Thursday night and started an agitation. Due to this, power supply was affected in two more villages – Balsamand and Bandaheri.

  • The Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport in Lucknow. (HT File Photo)

    Summer Carnival at Lucknow airport begins today

    This summer, passengers are in for a delight at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. They can enjoy special discounts on shopping, food and beverages as the airport is kicking-off a 45-day Summer Carnival from Sunday. The airport has been at the forefront of providing exciting retail and F&B experience for passengers.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out