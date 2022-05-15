Janata Darbar: Haryana home minister Anil Vij acts on complaints
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday ordered the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe more than nine cases after receiving complaints at his weekly Janata Darbar at PWD rest house in Ambala Cantt, where he redressed the complaints of more than 3,000 people.
FIR for defacing MLA Aseem’s poster
PGGC-46 holds annual convocation
Man held with weapon in Sector 25
Manimajra resident held with 1.1kg ganja
Police arrest three for gambling in Burail
Police arrest 59-year-old, recover illicit liquor
Mobiles stolen Sector 29 parking
Fraudsters posing as customers booked for stealing four vehicles from Chandigarh car rental
Fraudsters posing as customers allegedly stole four vehicles from a Sector 45 resident, who ran a car rental service. In his complaint, Ajay Mittal, who runs a car rental business in Sector 45, alleged that two persons, Lovely Mehta and Jagjeet Singh, had taken four vehicles on rent in December last year. The duo was to pay ₹80,000 for Brezza, ₹1,65,000 for Endeavour, ₹90,000 for Innova Crysta and ₹1,50,000 for Fortuner as monthly rent.
Three held from UP for links with sex determination racket in Kurukshetra
The Kurukshetra police have arrested three more people from Uttar Pradesh for their alleged links with a pre-natal sex determination racket busted by the police earlier this week with the arrest of two women. Police said the arrested accused have been identified as Deepika, of Saharanpur, Sarwan Kumar, of Shamli, and Sumit Kumar, of Gangoh in Uttar Pradesh.
CM Uddhav Thackeray: BJP is playing ‘ugly politics’
Mumbai: In his first public rally in Mumbai after becoming chief minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched a withering attack on former political ally Bharatiya Janata Party saying that the saffron party was playing “ugly politics” and deployed “A, B, and C teams” to mislead the people of the state and the nation with “fake Hindutva”.
50 villagers booked for attacking cops, power staffer
As many as 50 residents of Hisar's Budhak village were booked for allegedly injuring two policemen and two power staffers on Friday evening when they had gone to pacify the villagers who were protesting against power cuts outside the power sub-station in their village. The residents had occupied the sub-station on Thursday night and started an agitation. Due to this, power supply was affected in two more villages – Balsamand and Bandaheri.
Summer Carnival at Lucknow airport begins today
This summer, passengers are in for a delight at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. They can enjoy special discounts on shopping, food and beverages as the airport is kicking-off a 45-day Summer Carnival from Sunday. The airport has been at the forefront of providing exciting retail and F&B experience for passengers.
