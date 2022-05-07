Janta budget: Industry seeks focus on infra development, reduced taxes
Better infrastructure of focal points, attracting investors by reducing taxes, employment generation, and adaptation of technology were some of the suggestions raised by representatives of the industry during a meeting with state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema over ‘janta budget’ on Friday.
Cheema sought suggestions from the Ludhiana industry regarding the budget for 2022-23. The newly formed AAP government is seeking public opinion terming the exercise ‘janta budget’.
Amit Thapar, president, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Punjab, stated during the meeting that the budget should focus on growth, enhance competitiveness, promote sustainability, adopt technology as well as seek to introduce measures to increase tax compliance.
The representatives of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) said there is a dire need to save the existing industry in Punjab. According to the industrial policy 2017, the clause to invest 50 per cent of its original fixed capital investment should be abolished. “Rather benefits should be available to any industry based on whatsoever investment they make in their fixed capital,” said FICO chairman Gurmeet Singh Kular.
It was also demanded that electroplating industry be enrolled for effluent treatment.
Pankaj Sharma, general secretary, Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU), said the infrastructure of industrial areas and focal points are in a bad shape.
The industry representatives further said that the high cost of land in the state is a dampener for anyone to invest here.
-
Only ‘Amritdhari’ members can vote in CKD polls: Akal Takht
Two days ahead of the presidential elections of the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday issued a directive to the returning officers to ensure that only “Amritdhari” members can cast their votes. The death of president Nirmal Singh necessitated the elections scheduled on May 8. After his death, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar became the officiating president of the CKD.
-
Daylight robbery at Amritsar bank, ₹6 lakh snatched at gunpoint
Four masked men robbed a bank in broad daylight in Amritsar on Friday. The robbers took away around ₹6 lakh at gunpoint from the Central Bank of India branch near The Mall of Amritsar. They robbed the bank after making the employees and customers hostage. The incident took place on one of the busiest roads of Amritsar, opposite the famous mall in the city, during broad daylight.
-
Punjab, Haryana should extend support to PU: Venkaiah Naidu
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chancellor of Panjab University, on Friday while highlighting the need for closer interaction between universities and the government said both Punjab and Haryana governments should extend all the support to Panjab University. Naidu was addressing the 69th annual convocation of PU where 828 PhD degrees were awarded. The annual convocation was held after a gap of two years at PU due to the pandemic.
-
Sangrur DC launches coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls
Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Friday launched 'Mera Maan' a coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls to get basic training in computer coding. The project was started with the help of a private company, which will provide training to girls. Other short story Undertrial dies in Ferozepur jail Ferozepur A 39-year-old undertrial lodged at the Central Jail here died on Friday. He was suffering from various diseases, including TB.
-
PSEB Class 5 results out, girls outshine boys
The Punjab School Education Board on Friday declared the results of Class 5 for the exams held in March this year. The results will be uploaded on the PSEB's official website www.pseb.ac.in and www.indiaresults.com on Saturday at 10 am. The pass percentage in Class 5 was 99.57% as out of a total of 3,19,086 students who appeared, 3,17,728 passed the exam. Keeping with the trend, this year, too, girls performed better than the boys.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics