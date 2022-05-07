Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Janta budget: Industry seeks focus on infra development, reduced taxes
chandigarh news

Janta budget: Industry seeks focus on infra development, reduced taxes

Better infrastructure of focal points and attracting investors by reducing taxes were some of the suggestions raised by representatives of industry during a meeting with state finance minister over ‘janta budget’
During a meeting with state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema over ‘janta budget’ on Friday, better infrastructure of focal points, attracting investors by reducing taxes and employment generation were some of the suggestions raised by representatives of the industry. (HT File Photo)
During a meeting with state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema over ‘janta budget’ on Friday, better infrastructure of focal points, attracting investors by reducing taxes and employment generation were some of the suggestions raised by representatives of the industry. (HT File Photo)
Published on May 07, 2022 03:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAneesha Sareen Kumar, Ludhiana

Better infrastructure of focal points, attracting investors by reducing taxes, employment generation, and adaptation of technology were some of the suggestions raised by representatives of the industry during a meeting with state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema over ‘janta budget’ on Friday.

Cheema sought suggestions from the Ludhiana industry regarding the budget for 2022-23. The newly formed AAP government is seeking public opinion terming the exercise ‘janta budget’.

Amit Thapar, president, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Punjab, stated during the meeting that the budget should focus on growth, enhance competitiveness, promote sustainability, adopt technology as well as seek to introduce measures to increase tax compliance.

The representatives of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) said there is a dire need to save the existing industry in Punjab. According to the industrial policy 2017, the clause to invest 50 per cent of its original fixed capital investment should be abolished. “Rather benefits should be available to any industry based on whatsoever investment they make in their fixed capital,” said FICO chairman Gurmeet Singh Kular.

It was also demanded that electroplating industry be enrolled for effluent treatment.

Pankaj Sharma, general secretary, Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU), said the infrastructure of industrial areas and focal points are in a bad shape.

The industry representatives further said that the high cost of land in the state is a dampener for anyone to invest here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Considering the memorandum of Sarabjit Singh, a close contestant of AAP MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh asked the returning officers to implement the constitution of the CKD, which allows only “Amritdhari” members to cast their votes. (HT File Photo)

    Only ‘Amritdhari’ members can vote in CKD polls: Akal Takht

    Two days ahead of the presidential elections of the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday issued a directive to the returning officers to ensure that only “Amritdhari” members can cast their votes. The death of president Nirmal Singh necessitated the elections scheduled on May 8. After his death, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar became the officiating president of the CKD.

  • Masked robbers took away around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh at gunpoint from the Central Bank of India branch near The Mall of Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)

    Daylight robbery at Amritsar bank, 6 lakh snatched at gunpoint

    Four masked men robbed a bank in broad daylight in Amritsar on Friday. The robbers took away around 6 lakh at gunpoint from the Central Bank of India branch near The Mall of Amritsar. They robbed the bank after making the employees and customers hostage. The incident took place on one of the busiest roads of Amritsar, opposite the famous mall in the city, during broad daylight.

  • M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President, addresses the 69th convocation of Panjab University (PU) in Chandigarh on Friday. He said he was happy that chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana and the governors of both states are here on this occasion. He hoped that they will extend all the support to the university. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

    Punjab, Haryana should extend support to PU: Venkaiah Naidu

    Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chancellor of Panjab University, on Friday while highlighting the need for closer interaction between universities and the government said both Punjab and Haryana governments should extend all the support to Panjab University. Naidu was addressing the 69th annual convocation of PU where 828 PhD degrees were awarded. The annual convocation was held after a gap of two years at PU due to the pandemic.

  • The coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls is a six-month course and the company would also provide a stipend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 to each girl and after acquiring coding skills within 3 to 4 months, they will be paid a monthly salary of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000, the Sangrur DC said. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

    Sangrur DC launches coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls

    Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Friday launched 'Mera Maan' a coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls to get basic training in computer coding. The project was started with the help of a private company, which will provide training to girls. Other short story Undertrial dies in Ferozepur jail Ferozepur A 39-year-old undertrial lodged at the Central Jail here died on Friday. He was suffering from various diseases, including TB.

  • The PSEB on Friday declared the results of Class 5 for the exams held in March this year. The pass percentage of girls is 99.63% while boys scored 99.52%. In 2021, the pass percentage was 99.76%, while in 2020, the pass percentage was 99.83%. (HT File Photo)

    PSEB Class 5 results out, girls outshine boys

    The Punjab School Education Board on Friday declared the results of Class 5 for the exams held in March this year. The results will be uploaded on the PSEB's official website www.pseb.ac.in and www.indiaresults.com on Saturday at 10 am. The pass percentage in Class 5 was 99.57% as out of a total of 3,19,086 students who appeared, 3,17,728 passed the exam. Keeping with the trend, this year, too, girls performed better than the boys.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out