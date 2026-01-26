Jawans, youth join Fit India cycling rally at Attari-Wagah

The 58th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was organised at the Attari-Wagah border on Sunday to mark National Voter Day, on the eve of Republic Day. Jawans, first-time voters, athletes, celebrities and citizens from all walks of life participated in the event. The 10-km cycling rally became a stirring tribute to India’s armed forces and the collective spirit of the nation. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The 10-km cycling rally became a stirring tribute to India’s armed forces and the collective spirit of the nation. Union minister of state for youth affairs and sports Raksha N Khadse received a warm welcome on arrival and led several key moments during the event. She felicitated the inspector general, Border Security Force (BSF), HQ Jalandhar, and honoured first-time voters under the #MyBharatMyVote campaign.

“This is a special event and I am proud to cycle alongside our jawans and youth. Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages every youth to take up sports and fitness. We should all strive to be mentally and physically fit like our soldiers in the borders,” Khadse said.

Schoolchildren, jawans, and students and staff from Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) were among those present. The event gained further momentum with the participation of Olympian and two-time world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen.

The rally was flagged off from the Attari Border, with over 1,500 cyclists pedalling forward amid cheers from spectators.