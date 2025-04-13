JCO, 2 more terrorists killed in J&K gunfights

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) was killed as army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) near Akhnoor sector of Jammu & Kashmir, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday, adding that security forces have separately eliminated two more terrorists in an ongoing encounter in Kishtwar district of the Union territory. Subedar Kuldeep Chand

An army official said Subedar Kuldeep Chand, 46, of 9-Punjab Regiment was injured on Friday evening when a group of terrorists exchanged gunfire with the soldiers during a search operation in Keri-Battal sector of Akhnoor sector.

He succumbed to his injuries during treatment, an official said, adding the whole area has been cordoned off and a search operation was underway.

Army’s 16 Corps paid tributes to Kuldeep Chand in a post on X, saying: “He laid down his life while gallantly leading a #CounterInfiltration operation… We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”

Chand, a resident of Kohalwin village near Nadaun in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, is survived by his son, daughter, wife and parents. His body would be cremated at his village on Sunday, said an official.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi also paid tributes to Chand. “I salute the supreme sacrifice of our Army braveheart Sub Kuldeep Chand who laid down his life in the line of duty...,” said Sinha.

In a post on X, additional directorate general of public information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said the Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of the braveheart. “The Indian Army offers deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” it said.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, too, expressed grief over the death.

On February 11, two army personnel, including a captain, were killed and another was injured in Akhnoor when terrorists set off an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The latest incident comes two days after India and Pakistan held a brigade commander-level flag meeting in Poonch district to discuss issues related to border management. This was the second meeting between the two sides this year. They last met in the same place on February 21 and agreed to maintain a ceasefire agreement reached between the two sides on February 25, 2021. However, the Pakistani Army violated the ceasefire on April 1 by resorting to unprovoked firing after a mine explosion along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district.

The Indian troops responded effectively in a “controlled and calibrated manner”, and the “situation is under control and being closely monitored”, the army’s public relations officer (PRO) had said.

3 terrorists gunned down

Two more terrorists were gunned down early on Saturday in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district in J&K as security forces and police continued their operation for the fourth consecutive day. The slain terrorists have been identified as Saifullah, Farman and Basha — all members of Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit.

“Based on a tip-off, security forces launched an operation in the area on April 9. We first gunned down one terrorist in the morning and then eliminated two others late on Friday,” said a senior police officer, adding that all carried a reward of ₹5 lakh each. The three barged into the house of a villager on April 9 in Basantgarh area of Udhampur district, ate his food and fled with his mobile phone, clothes and shoes, among other things, the officer added.

He said a large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives, including US-made M4 carbine and AK series assault rifles, were recovered from the site of encounter.

Addressing the media, Brigadier JVS Rathi, commander of 5 Sector Assam Rifles, said the joint operation by the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps and J&K Police was conducted amid inclement weather conditions in the tough terrain of Chatroo area. DIG (Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban) Shridhar Patil said: “Anti-terror operations will continue till the area is cleared of all the terrorists.”