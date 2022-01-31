JeM commander among five militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir

A top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander and a Pakistani were among the five militants killed in two overnight gunfights with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The encounters between militants and security forces, including the police, army and the CRPF, started on Saturday evening in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district and central Kashmir’s Budgam district. The officials said the encounters culminated in the wee hours on Sunday with the killing of four militants of JeM at Pulwama and one member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) at Budgam.

“During the past 12 hours, two successful anti-terrorist operations were conducted by the police and security forces in Pulwama and Budgam districts resulting in the elimination of five terrorists linked to proscribed terror outfits JeM and LeT. The killed terrorists include a top JeM commander Zahid Wani and a foreign Pakistani terrorist Kafeel Bhai, alias Chotu,” said inspector general of police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

“The elimination of the most wanted terrorists is a big success for us,” he said.

This year the security forces have achieved major successes against the militants.

“During the current year, so far 21 terrorists, including eight Pakistanis, have been killed in 11 encounters and 13 among them were affiliated to JeM outfit,” Kumar said in a press conference.

The police said that they first launched a joint cordon and search operation along with the army’s 55 RR and CRPF’s 182/183 Battalion after getting information regarding the presence of terrorists in village Naira of Pulwama.

A police spokesman said that the hiding militants fired indiscriminately on the joint search parties. However, due to darkness and to ensure the safety of the civilians trapped inside the cordon area, the joint parties “exercised maximum restraint”.

“After the evacuation of the civilians to safer places, the fire was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, four terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter,” the spokesman said.

The four have been identified as members of JeM which include Zahid Ahmad Wani alias Uzair, a top commander from south Kashmir’s Karimabad, Pulwama, Kafeel Bhari, alias Chotu, a resident of Pakistan, Waheed Ahmad Reshi, a resident of Khadermoh, Kakapora in Pulwama, and Inayat Ahmad Mir, a resident of Naira, Pulwama.

Zahid Wani was a categorised militant active since May-2017 and was involved in several militant crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.

“He was involved in various attacks on patrolling parties of the army at Below, Rajpora, Tiken, Pulwama, Parigam, Pulwama besides a grenade attack on police station, Pulwama, and firing upon CRPF camp at Rajpora,” the spokesman said.

Wani was also “involved in the killing” of a civilian, Azad Ahmad Dar of Kangan Pulwama.

“Moreover, the terrorist Zahid Wani was also instrumental in motivating the gullible youth to join terror folds and other criminal activities,” the spokesman said.

The police also said that Zahid Wani was one of the masterminds behind various IED attacks in the region.

“The killed foreign terrorist Kafeel Bhai was operating in the Pulwama and Shopian belts and involved in a series of terror crime cases. The killed terrorist Waheed Ahmad was active since 2021 while as Inayat Ahmad had joined terror folds recently,” the spokesman said.

IGP Vijay Kumar said that Inayat Ahmad was a ‘hybrid terrorist’ as he along with three militants was killed in his own house. “Last year, we were mocked for coining the term ‘hybrid terrorist’. This is the best example that there are many such people who accompany terrorists but their names are not on our lists. Such people get killed in encounters and when we check their devices digitally, we see how much they were involved,” Kumar said.

The IGP said that Inayat was given an opportunity to come out and his family also made an announcement from outside but he did not come out. “He was moving around with terrorists and he was killed in his own house. We will file a UAPA case and book his family as well,” Kumar said.

The forces recovered arms and ammunition, including an M4 rifle, two AK series rifles and two pistols, from the site of the Pulwama encounter.

“As the joint search parties were approaching towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist started firing indiscriminately on the search parties which was retaliated leading to an encounter,” the spokesman said.

“In the ensuing encounter, the hiding terrorist identified as Bilal Ahmad Khan resident of Chill Brass Khansahab was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter,” he said.

As per police records, he was a categorised militant linked to proscribed outfit LeT (TRF) and part of a group involved in several militant crime cases.

The police said that arms and ammunition including an AK-56 rifle, two AK Magazines and five AK rounds have been recovered from the site of the Budgam encounter.