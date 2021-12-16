Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jeweller shot at in Pinjore by bike-borne snatchers

Three motorcycle-borne snatchers on Tuesday night shot a jeweller in Pinjore, before fleeing with a 45gram-gold chain worth ₹1.8 lakhs, a laptop and a wallet
Published on Dec 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Three motorcycle-borne snatchers on Tuesday night shot a jeweller in Pinjore, before fleeing with a 45gram-gold chain worth 1.8 lakhs, a laptop and a wallet.

The victim has been identified as Harish Ohri, a 55-year-old resident of Pinjore, who owns a jewellery shop, Mangalam, in Khera village.

Detailing the incident in his complaint, the victim said, “On Tuesday, we shut the shop and my younger brother Narender left before me. I stopped at Hanuman temple and after paying obeisance, I left for my home on my Activa. At around 9.15pm, as I crossed Forest Complex and reached the bridge of Rathpur colony, three youths on a motorcycle stopped me. Two youths, who were pillion riders, had covered their faces and were holding pistols.”

“They snatched my laptop bag, following which I fell on the road. When I resisted, one of them fired at my thigh and snatched my gold chain as well. They fled towards Kalka,” he added.

Ohri revealed that the stolen laptop contained his business transactions, while the bag also had his wallet, which had all important documents, cards and 8,000 in cash.

The victim called his younger brother Narender after reaching the Pinjore police station. He was taken to General Hospital, Sector 6, and later referred to the PGIMER.

“The investigation is underway and we are yet to arrest the accused,” said a police official from Pinjore, adding that the victim is stable and undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered at the Pinjore police station under section 25 of the Arms Act, 1959 and sections 34 (acts done by several people furthering common intention), 341 (wrongful restraint), 392 (robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

