Jind achieves 25% target in vaccinating kids in first three days

Haryana’s Jind district, which was among three laggard districts in administering the first dose of both vaccines, have shown a great performance by inoculating 25% of the children in the 15-18 age group from January 3 to 5.

Jind immunisation officer Dr Navneet Singh said 15,009 children of 60,000 have received the first dose of Covaxin from January 3 to 5.

“We are planning to achieve a 100% target in the 15-18 age bracket by January 9. Children and their parents are more enthusiastic and children are coming up in large numbers at designated sites in schools. There are nearly 380 schools in district and our health workers will visit every school in the next two to three days and achieve the maximum target,” the Jind immunisation officer added.

He said to avoid mixing up of vaccines during administration, the health workers are visiting schools after informing the school heads, village heads, children and parents after prior announcement a day before the visit.

“Our motive behind the success was a joint collaboration of administrative officials, school teachers, children, their parents and villagers. After witnessing cases of Omicron variant, parents are in no mood of relaxation while administering vaccine to kids. Some elderly were reluctant in receiving the jabs but they are concerned about the safety and health of their grandchildren,” he said.

“We noticed one thing during vaccination that parents of most children are accompanying them and enquiring health workers about the period for the second dose and other questions related to vaccination. Our target is to achieve 100% vaccination in the 15-18 age bracket before we roll out booster doses for frontline workers and the elderly from January 10,” he added.

Rohtak Kumar, a resident of Jind, said he is feeling safe after his sons, aged 15 and 17, received the first dose of Covaxin. “Amid rise in cases, it is necessary to protect our children and they are at high risk amid the possible third wave,” he added.

He said locals have been making announcements from the village temple loudspeaker that health workers will visit the government school the next day and children in the 15-18 age bracket should attend the vaccination session.

Sonak Sihag, 16, a Class 10 student, said, “We lost nearly two years and it is difficult to be confined at home. I feel safe after getting the first dose. Health workers came to our school and vaccinated us after seeing our aadhaar card and filing the details on the government portal.”

“We want the government to open schools after the situation improves. We need to take precautionary measures,” he added.