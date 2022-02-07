Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
chandigarh news

JJP can’t withdraw from alliance with BJP for fear of exposure : Abhay Chautala

INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala alleges JJP leaders are corrupt and could not withdraw from their alliance with the BJP for fear of being exposed
JJP cannot withdraw its support from the BJP government in Haryana for fear of an enforcement directorate (ED) raid, says Abhay Chautala. (HT File)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 04:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) party’s lone MLA Abhay Singh Chautala on Sunday alleged that Jannayak Janata party (JJP) leaders were corrupt and could not withdraw from their alliance with the BJP for fear of being exposed.

Speaking at an INLD workers meeting in Bhattu Kalan,Fatehabad, Abhay Chautala said, “JJP cannot withdraw its support from the BJP government in Haryana for fear of an enforcement directorate (ED)raid. The BJP has prepared a list of corrupt JJP leaders.”

The Ellenabad MLA said, “JJP leaders claim that they are following the policies of Devi Lal, but they have been unable to convince the government name the KMP expressway after Devi Lal,” Chautala said.

On the Punjab and Haryana high court’s decision to stay 75% reservation in the private sector to local domicile, Abhay said, “The government prepared a poor legislation, which was stayed by the court. The government should recruit youngsters, instead of bringing such poor laws. If the government tries to change rules in allotting elderly pension, we will launch a statewide agitation. We will also protest against the Land Acquisition Act,” he said.

