Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / JJP Hisar president resigns after police book him in rape case
chandigarh news

JJP Hisar president resigns after police book him in rape case

A day after Hisar women’s police station booked Jannayak Janata party (JJP) Hisar district president Ramesh Godara in a rape case, the accused president sent his resignation to JJP state chief Nishan Singh
Accused Ramesh Godara said all allegations levelled against him are false and baseless. (IStock)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

A day after Hisar women’s police station booked Jannayak Janata party (JJP) Hisar district president Ramesh Godara in a rape case, the accused president sent his resignation to JJP state chief Nishan Singh.

In her complaint to the police, a 33-year-old woman alleged that the accused had taken her from Kurukshetra to MLA hostel in Chandigarh in 2017 where he had allegedly raped her.

“The accused had taken me to MLA hostel on pretext of visiting a doctor in Kalka for my treatment. He took my photograph and made a video of the act. He had visited my in-laws’ house several times after the marriage. Due to this, my husband got suspicious after which, I returned to my maternal home,” she added.

She alleged that she had filed a police complaint after the accused tried to contact her. The woman urged the Haryana and Punjab high court chief justice to intervene into the matter and ensure justice. The Hisar police had registered a zero FIR and sent the matter to the Chandigarh Police for further investigation.

RELATED STORIES

Accused Ramesh Godara said all allegations levelled against him are false and baseless. “I have had a clean image and such allegations are being levelled to tarnish my image. I have full faith in the investigation and the truth will come out after a probe,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP