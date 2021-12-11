JJP Hisar president resigns after police book him in rape case

A day after Hisar women’s police station booked Jannayak Janata party (JJP) Hisar district president Ramesh Godara in a rape case, the accused president sent his resignation to JJP state chief Nishan Singh.

In her complaint to the police, a 33-year-old woman alleged that the accused had taken her from Kurukshetra to MLA hostel in Chandigarh in 2017 where he had allegedly raped her.

“The accused had taken me to MLA hostel on pretext of visiting a doctor in Kalka for my treatment. He took my photograph and made a video of the act. He had visited my in-laws’ house several times after the marriage. Due to this, my husband got suspicious after which, I returned to my maternal home,” she added.

She alleged that she had filed a police complaint after the accused tried to contact her. The woman urged the Haryana and Punjab high court chief justice to intervene into the matter and ensure justice. The Hisar police had registered a zero FIR and sent the matter to the Chandigarh Police for further investigation.

Accused Ramesh Godara said all allegations levelled against him are false and baseless. “I have had a clean image and such allegations are being levelled to tarnish my image. I have full faith in the investigation and the truth will come out after a probe,” he added.