JJP launches outreach campaign to pacify farmers, other sections of society

With an aim to revive its stronghold among the farming community after facing strong protests last year during farmers’ agitation against Centre’s three farm laws which are repealed now, BJP’s junior alliance partner in Haryana, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has launched an outreach campaign to interact with people and know their grievances.

JJP secretary general Digvijay Singh Chautala along with two ministers Anoop Dhanak and Devender Singh Babli, has been reaching out to people in rural areas and solving their grievances.

In the last two days, Chautala and Dhanak have visited nearly two dozen villages of Bawani Khera and Dabwali assembly constituencies and interacted with the locals.

Digvijay Singh Chautala said he will cover 30 of 90 constituencies by May and interact with people to know their issues.

“People have been coming forward for development works and issues related to panchayati raj. During the farm agitation, many workers also participated at Delhi borders and they were upset with us. But now, they are congratulating our leadership for not coming out of the coalition government in Haryana,” he said.

“Had we snapped ties with the BJP, we wouldn’t have fulfilled the promise made to the public ahead of the 2019 assembly polls. People are complaining about waterlogging and crop damage due to rain and I will raise all these issues with the deputy chief minister and other ministers,” Digvijay added.

He has urged the youth to enrol themselves on government portal to avail jobs in the private sector as his party has fulfilled one of its key promises of providing 75% reservation to local youth in the private sector in state.

“After witnessing people’s enthusiasm, I can say that 90% of our workers have resolved their differences and they become active again. We have nearly three years and we are working on fulfilling maximum of our promises,” the JJP secretary general added.

Two JJP leaders, pleading anonymity, said the party has given responsibility to Digvijay to launch an outreach campaign as he continued his programmes even after facing protest during the farmers’ agitation.

“Digvijay had carried out a bike rally from Chautala village to Jhajjar and took part in INSO’s foundation day event in Rohtak even after farmers’ call to protest against him. He took a tough decision to contest against former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Sonepat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which ensured the latter’s defeat,” they added.

Political analyst and retired political science Prof Anant Ram said the farming community, particularly in the Jat-dominated districts, have anger against JJP and it will be seen how much they can pacify the farmers before the next assembly polls.

“Unemployment, corruption, crime and farming are key issues in state and the coalition government is struggling to cope with these issues,” he added.