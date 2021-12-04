JJP leaders making all efforts for success of Dec 9 rally

After President Ram Nath Kovind signed off on the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, Bharatiya Janata Party’s junior alliance partner in Haryana Jannayak Janata Party leaders started efforts to make the December 9 rally in Jhajjar on the occasion of party’s third foundation day, a success.

JJP leaders, led by its convener Ajay Singh Chautala, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, and state minister Anoop Dhanak, are holding district-level meetings while party’s general secretary Digvijay Singh Chautala, INSO national president Pradeep Deswal, and former Dadri MLA Rajdeep Phogat are interacting with workers at district and village levels.

Earlier, the JJP leaders were facing protests from farmers but after repealing the three farm laws, they are holding meetings without any disruption. Khaps and farmers had announced a social boycott of the BJP-JJP leaders and the ruling leaders faced massive protests in the last one year.

Interacting with party workers in Sonepat, Dushyant said his party has fulfilled over 40% of its poll promises made during the 2019 assembly polls.

“Our government is procuring 13 crops on minimum support price and compensation to farmers under the ‘Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana’ for 19 crops. We have also fulfilled our promise of giving 75% reservation to Haryana youths in the private sector in state and 50% reservation to women in the Panchayati Raj system. We are enthusiastic about celebrating the third foundation day of our party in Jhajjar. People of Haryana had given 10 seats to our newly-formed party in the 2019 assembly polls and we are committed to fulfil all our promises,” Chautala added.

Dushyant interacted with the party workers and assigned their duties for the December 9 rally. INSO chief Pradeep Deswal said he held village-level meetings with Digvijay Singh Chautala and they faced no protest from the villagers when they invited people for the December 9 rally.

“The JJP has made its space in Haryana politics in such a short time due to its workers’ hard work and dedication,” he added.

After being expelled from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) after a family feud, the then Hisar MP Dushyant Singh Chautala had on December 9, 2018 floated his new political outfit, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

Dushyant said his party has been following the principles and ideologies of late deputy PM Devi Lal. Dushyant and his younger brother Digvijay Singh were expelled from primary membership of the INLD for indulging in “indiscipline” during the birthday celebrations of Chaudhary Devi Lal on October 7, 2018 at a rally in Gohana. Later, Ajay Chautala was also expelled from the party.