JJP MLA in a soup after promising ‘liquor, snacks’ at Dec 9 rally

ROHTAK Jannayak Janata Party’s (JJP) Julana MLA Amarjeet Dhanda landed in a controversy on Monday after he asked people of his constituency to reach the December 9 Jhajjar rally, which marks the party’s third foundation day, in large numbers and he will make arrangements of “liquor and snacks” for them
JJP Julana MLA Amarjeet Dhanda. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 11:23 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

In a widely-circulated video, the JJP MLA can be seem saying: “ With your support, I have been getting enough MLA’s salary and am ready to invest some of it for the Jhajjar rally. I want at least two to three vehicles from each village of Julana constituency to reach Jhajjar. After the rally, you can consume liquor and making some noise. You will not have to worry about money as I will arrange for everything.”

Despite repeated attempts via calls and texts, the JJP MLA remained unavailable for a comment on the matter.

Farmers to oppose Dec 9 rally

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) state vice-president Satywan Narwal said they will oppose the JJP’s December 9 rally as their pending demands are yet to be accepted by the Union government.

“We will continue to protest against the BJP-JJP leaders until our six demands, which were highlighted in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are fulfilled,” he added.

