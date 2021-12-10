JJP’s show of strength in Hooda’s stronghold Jhajjar

Aiming to expand its political base across Deswali and Ahirwal belts of Haryana, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) held a public rally at Jhajjar’s Dadri Toye village on Thursday to mark its third foundation day.

Eyeing Jat votes, JJP showed its strength in former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s stronghold Jhajjar, where Congress had won all four seats in the 2019 assembly polls

Haryana deputy chief minister and JJP’s main face Dushyant Chautala presented the list of works done by the BJP-JJP government in two years, while his father and JJP national convener, Ajay Chautala, lambasted Hooda, and his estranged brother and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala.

Except Narnaund MLA Ram Kumar Gautam, who has differences with Dushyant, JJP’s nine legislators attended the rally.

Wrestler Geeta Phogat, elder sister of BJP leader Babita Phogat, also shared the stage with Badra MLA Naina Chautala.

‘PM won farmers’ hearts’

Addressing the gathering, Dushyant thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for repealing the three farm laws and said with this decision he had won farmers’ hearts.

“December 9 is a historical day. We formed the JJP on this day, the Constitution’s first meeting was also held on December 9, 1946, and now the farmers’ have also announced to suspend their agitation on this day. The opposition parties tried to dismantle the state’s atmosphere during the farmers’ stir, but the public has shown intelligence in maintaining peace and harmony,” he added.

Listing works done by the BJP-JJP government for the welfare of farmers, Dushyant said they had increased mandis for wheat and paddy procurement amid the Covid-19 second wave.

“During Congress’s time, farmers had to wait for a month to get payment of their crop from the commission agents, while our government has been transferring the amount in farmers’ accounts after 72 hours of procurement. If we fail to pay them on time, our government is giving them a 9% rate of interest on the dues,” he said.

Stating that the government had fulfilled 40% of promises being listed in the manifesto, the deputy chief minister said pensions had been increased by ₹500 in 500 days. “We ensured 75% reservation for Haryana youths in state’s private jobs. Our government has also ensured 50% reservation for women in panchayat raj and free travel pass for girls in roadways and private buses, which have a government permit,” he said.

“If any bus operator charges fare from school- and college-going girls, make a video of the incident and I will cancel the permit of that bus,” he added.

Ajay Chautala slams Hooda, Abhay

JJP patriarch Ajay Chautala slammed leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his estranged brother and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala, who is also the Ellenabad MLA.

“Hooda had grabbed farmers’ land at minimal rates and sold them at high rates to property dealers. He did nothing during his 10-year tenure. Few days ago, his pappu son (Deepender) said the Union government had shifted the airport site from Haryana to another state. I want to ask him what he and his father did in this regard. Dushyant brought the airport to Hisar for the state’s development,” he claimed.

“Earlier, Chautala sahab (OP Chautala) did not want to talk to INLD’s current state president, Nafe Singh Rathee, and former Badli MLA Naresh Sharma had spoken ill about the INLD chief. But now both are roaming with him (Abhay). I can say that he (Abhay) can’t hold the party together. His tall claims were exposed in the Ellenabad bypoll where he won by a thin margin,” the JJP chief added.

