J&K: 11 held in Gataru gang leader’s murder case

The J&K Police on Wednesday said that they have arrested 11 accused, including two juveniles, involved in the broad daylight murder of Gataru gang kingpin Sumit Jandyal, alias Gataru, who was killed over a rivalry with another gang. The J&K Police on Wednesday said that they have arrested 11 accused, including two juveniles, involved in the broad daylight murder of Gataru gang kingpin Sumit Jandyal, alias Gataru, who was killed over a rivalry with another gang. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

The alleged gangster was shot dead by car-borne shooters at Jewel Chowk in Jammu City on January 21 before fleeing the crime scene. A senior police officer said several rounds were fired at Jandyal while he was in an SUV near Jewel Chowk on January 21.

The assailants left the car they were in and fled in a scooter they snatched, he said. A police team shifted Jandyal to GMC Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival, he said.

The officer said on the basis of human and technical intelligence besides analysis of CCTVs, assailants were identified.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted, and it rounded up around 30 suspects. The team conducted raids in Jammu, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Investigation revealed that Jandyal’s murder stemmed from an old rivalry between him and another gangster Vikas Slathia of Mandi Gharota in Samba.

The enmity between the two intensified after the murder of a Gataru gang member Akshay Kumar by Slathia gang in 2023 at Ramgarh, the officer said. Following Akshay Kumar’s murder, there was an exchange of fire between police and Slathia’s gangs at GMC Hospital in Kathua. Probationary sub-inspector Deepak Sharma and Vasudev Kumar alias Shunnu, a notorious criminal, were killed in the encounter, he said.

To avenge Vasudev’s killing, Vikas Slathia allegedly planned the murder of Jandyal, the officer said.

Harsh Singh alias Banta was allegedly instructed to arrange shooters for Jandyal’s assassination, he said.

A one-room accommodation was allegedly rented in the Shastri Nagar area specifically to plan and execute Jandyal’s murder. Weapons were procured from outside J&K, he added.

A car was purchased a week before the murder to conduct reconnaissance and execute the plan.

The entire conspiracy behind Jandyal’s murder has been uncovered, and so far, 11 persons have been apprehended while two others are absconding, but attempts are on to arrest them, he added.