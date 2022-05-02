Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K: 2 terrorists arrested in Srinagar, Kulgam
chandigarh news

J&K: 2 terrorists arrested in Srinagar, Kulgam

From Kulgam, one Yamin Yousaf Bhat of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested with incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two grenades and 51 pistol rounds, J&K Police said
A hybrid terrorist Sahid Gulzar was arrested in Srinagar with incriminating material including a pistol and ammunition. (Representative image)
Published on May 02, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar

Security forces on Sunday arrested two “hybrid” terrorists in Kulgam and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

From Kulgam, one Yamin Yousaf Bhat of Gadihama Kulgam of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested with incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two grenades and 51 pistol rounds, police said.

Meanwhile, one Sheikh Sahid Gulzar was arrested in Srinagar with incriminating material including a pistol and ammunition.

Cases have been registered under relevant sections, they added. Officials had earlier explained that a ‘hybrid terrorist’ carries out a task given to him by his handlers and then goes back to his normal work, waiting for the next assignment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP