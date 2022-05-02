J&K: 2 terrorists arrested in Srinagar, Kulgam

Security forces on Sunday arrested two “hybrid” terrorists in Kulgam and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

From Kulgam, one Yamin Yousaf Bhat of Gadihama Kulgam of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested with incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two grenades and 51 pistol rounds, police said.

Meanwhile, one Sheikh Sahid Gulzar was arrested in Srinagar with incriminating material including a pistol and ammunition.

Cases have been registered under relevant sections, they added. Officials had earlier explained that a ‘hybrid terrorist’ carries out a task given to him by his handlers and then goes back to his normal work, waiting for the next assignment.