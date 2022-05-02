J&K: 2 terrorists arrested in Srinagar, Kulgam
Security forces on Sunday arrested two “hybrid” terrorists in Kulgam and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
From Kulgam, one Yamin Yousaf Bhat of Gadihama Kulgam of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested with incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two grenades and 51 pistol rounds, police said.
Meanwhile, one Sheikh Sahid Gulzar was arrested in Srinagar with incriminating material including a pistol and ammunition.
Cases have been registered under relevant sections, they added. Officials had earlier explained that a ‘hybrid terrorist’ carries out a task given to him by his handlers and then goes back to his normal work, waiting for the next assignment.
Kashmir set for bumper tourist season this year
Despite the Covid third wave in the beginning of the year, Kashmir Valley has witnessed record tourist arrivals in the first four months of 2022, setting the tone for a bumper season this year. On average, over 5,000 people have visited the Himalayan Valley every day this year so far. Even as the Covid third wave peaked in January, the arrival of tourists continued, though at a lesser pace.
Himachal CM inaugurates 17 upgraded schools in Seraj
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday virtually inaugurated 17 upgraded schools in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district. Primary schools in Surangi, Kau, Kandhi, Kothda and Majhan have been upgraded to middle schools; middle schools in Jhot, Shalagad, Bahwa, Raingalu, Kalhani and Narayanban to high schools and high schools in Dharotdhar, Mani, Seri-Batwara, Baghi-Bhanwas, Sudharani, Lambsafad and Chaplandidhar to senior secondary schools.
Shimla: 93 girls rescued as fire breaks out in forest near orphanage
As many as 93 girls were rescued after the fire from a nearby forest spread and surrounded the building of a government-run orphanage in the capitals town's peripheral Tuttikandi locality. Of the 93 children, 20 were below six-years-old. “The staff quickly removed the gas cylinder from the kitchen as there was danger that it may burst,” superintendent at the orphanage, Narmada Sharma said. The firefighters reached the spot and immediately called for ambulances to shift the children.
Himachal: BJP ups theante after AAP leader’spro-Khalistan tweets resurface
The Himachal BJP has stepped up the offensive against Aam Aadmi Party after its state social media chief Harpreet Singh Bedi's old pro-Khalistan tweets resurfaced and went viral on social media. The tweets were allegedly posted by Bedi from time to time since 2012. The account has been deleted after the row erupted.
‘Respiratory and cardiac ailments on the rise among youths’
Deaths due to respiratory illness and cardiac ailments are on the rise, particularly among youngsters, said Dr BP Singh at the 'Cardio Respicon Update-2022', a conference on respiratory illness held on Sunday. Head of Midland Hospital, Dr Singh said there has been increase in number of patients with respiratory illness. Such cases were less during Covid pandemic and they are again on the rise as patients are ignoring basic principles of keeping safe from such illness, he added.
