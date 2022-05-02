Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K: 2 terrorists arrested in Srinagar, Kulgam
chandigarh news

J&K: 2 terrorists arrested in Srinagar, Kulgam

From Kulgam, one Yamin Yousaf Bhat of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested with incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two grenades and 51 pistol rounds, J&K Police said
A hybrid terrorist Sahid Gulzar was arrested in Srinagar with incriminating material including a pistol and ammunition. (Representative image)
A hybrid terrorist Sahid Gulzar was arrested in Srinagar with incriminating material including a pistol and ammunition. (Representative image)
Published on May 02, 2022 01:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar

Security forces on Sunday arrested two “hybrid” terrorists in Kulgam and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

From Kulgam, one Yamin Yousaf Bhat of Gadihama Kulgam of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested with incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two grenades and 51 pistol rounds, police said.

Meanwhile, one Sheikh Sahid Gulzar was arrested in Srinagar with incriminating material including a pistol and ammunition.

Cases have been registered under relevant sections, they added. Officials had earlier explained that a ‘hybrid terrorist’ carries out a task given to him by his handlers and then goes back to his normal work, waiting for the next assignment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Tulip Garden in Srinagar, Kashmir. which was opened at the end of March this time, saw a record 3.5 lakh visitors . (HT File)

    Kashmir set for bumper tourist season this year

    Despite the Covid third wave in the beginning of the year, Kashmir Valley has witnessed record tourist arrivals in the first four months of 2022, setting the tone for a bumper season this year. On average, over 5,000 people have visited the Himalayan Valley every day this year so far. Even as the Covid third wave peaked in January, the arrival of tourists continued, though at a lesser pace.

  • The Himachal CM said that the state has made remarkable progress in the field of education and the government is providing financial assistance to meritorious students from economically weaker sections. (HT)

    Himachal CM inaugurates 17 upgraded schools in Seraj

    Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday virtually inaugurated 17 upgraded schools in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district. Primary schools in Surangi, Kau, Kandhi, Kothda and Majhan have been upgraded to middle schools; middle schools in Jhot, Shalagad, Bahwa, Raingalu, Kalhani and Narayanban to high schools and high schools in Dharotdhar, Mani, Seri-Batwara, Baghi-Bhanwas, Sudharani, Lambsafad and Chaplandidhar to senior secondary schools.

  • The fire broke out in a forest near the Tuttikandi locality on the outskirts of Shimla on Sunday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

    Shimla: 93 girls rescued as fire breaks out in forest near orphanage

    As many as 93 girls were rescued after the fire from a nearby forest spread and surrounded the building of a government-run orphanage in the capitals town's peripheral Tuttikandi locality. Of the 93 children, 20 were below six-years-old. “The staff quickly removed the gas cylinder from the kitchen as there was danger that it may burst,” superintendent at the orphanage, Narmada Sharma said. The firefighters reached the spot and immediately called for ambulances to shift the children.

  • In a joint statement issued on Sunday, BJP state general secretary Trilok Jamwal (in picture), treasurer Sanjay Sood, state media co in-charge Karan Nanda and social media head Puneet Sharma said that the anti-national agenda of AAP has been exposed once again and its covert support to Khalistan was evident from Bedi’s tweets.

    Himachal: BJP ups theante after AAP leader’spro-Khalistan tweets resurface

    The Himachal BJP has stepped up the offensive against Aam Aadmi Party after its state social media chief Harpreet Singh Bedi's old pro-Khalistan tweets resurfaced and went viral on social media. The tweets were allegedly posted by Bedi from time to time since 2012. The account has been deleted after the row erupted.

  • About 47 lakh deaths due to cardiac illness and 20 lakh due to respiratory illness are reported annually in India. (Pic for representation)

    ‘Respiratory and cardiac ailments on the rise among youths’

    Deaths due to respiratory illness and cardiac ailments are on the rise, particularly among youngsters, said Dr BP Singh at the 'Cardio Respicon Update-2022', a conference on respiratory illness held on Sunday. Head of Midland Hospital, Dr Singh said there has been increase in number of patients with respiratory illness. Such cases were less during Covid pandemic and they are again on the rise as patients are ignoring basic principles of keeping safe from such illness, he added.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out