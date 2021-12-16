Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K: Absconding SPO who stole two rifles arrested in Kupwara
chandigarh news

J&K: Absconding SPO who stole two rifles arrested in Kupwara

J&K Police had announced a reward of ₹5 lakh for anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest of Saqib Tantray and his associate Arif Ahmad Mir
BJP worker Abdul Rashid Zargar’s SPO Tantray and his associate Arif Ahmad Mir were reported missing with two rifles on Monday morning. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 02:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent and PTI, Srinagar

A Special Police Officer (SPO) and his associate who had absconded with two rifles earlier this week were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials here said.

This came hours after the police announced a reward of 5 lakh for anyone providing information leading to their arrest.

SPO Saqib Tantray, a resident of Bohipora in Kupwara, was posted as personal security to BJP worker Abdul Rashid Zargar, who is staying at Old MLA Hostel in Kupwara.

Tantray and his associate Arif Ahmad Mir were reported missing on Monday morning. During investigation, it came to light that two rifles were missing from Zargar’s residence, the officials said.

“Both the SPO and his associate have been arrested and the weapons have also been recovered,” an official said.

Earlier in the day, police had announced a reward of 5 lakh for anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest of Tantray and Mir, the officials said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP