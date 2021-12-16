J&K: Absconding SPO who stole two rifles arrested in Kupwara

A Special Police Officer (SPO) and his associate who had absconded with two rifles earlier this week were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials here said.

This came hours after the police announced a reward of ₹5 lakh for anyone providing information leading to their arrest.

SPO Saqib Tantray, a resident of Bohipora in Kupwara, was posted as personal security to BJP worker Abdul Rashid Zargar, who is staying at Old MLA Hostel in Kupwara.

Tantray and his associate Arif Ahmad Mir were reported missing on Monday morning. During investigation, it came to light that two rifles were missing from Zargar’s residence, the officials said.

“Both the SPO and his associate have been arrested and the weapons have also been recovered,” an official said.

Earlier in the day, police had announced a reward of ₹5 lakh for anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest of Tantray and Mir, the officials said.

