J&K administration withdraws posts referred to PSC, SSB before October 2019

Jammu and Kashmir government in an order has withdrawn all posts referred to the J&K Public Service Commission (PSC) and Services Selection Board (SSB) before October 2019, affecting thousands of aspirants who had applied for them.

Many aspirants, who had given interviews and qualified written tests, have raised objection over this order, which they see as a “ploy to refuse employment to genuine candidates from J&K”.

J&K’s general administration department in a notification said that the administrative council decided to withdraw all the posts referred to PSC and SSB prior to October 2019. “All posts referred to JKPSC/SSB prior to 31.10.2019, for which selections have not been finalised till date, as also the posts in which there are litigations and the cases are pending in hon’ble court, shall be deemed to have been withdrawn with immediate effect ,” the order said.

“This is a grave injustice and describes how LG, who is not elected but selected, and babus are detached from the ground situation. The unemployment is rampant and rather than mitigating it, they are increasing it,” said an aspirant who had filed for posts for PSC as well as SSB and had been waiting for the selection list. Many posts were referred more than a decade ago and have passed through various processes, including court interventions.

“Some of the aspirants who have already passed the higher age mark were hopeful of their employment, but now they won’t be able to get that. This order is not only unjustified, but is even arbitrary and is anti-youth,” said another candidate, who has crossed his upper age limit to apply for government jobs.

J&K Congress slams BJP government, calls it suppression

J&K Congress president GA Mir said, “It is totally unjustified and a great injustice to the eligible local candidates. The Centre is totally indifferent towards the unemployed educated youth, while the aspirants are protesting on the roads for completion of the process.”

“The BJP government is worried about candidates from outside at the cost of local candidates, who had already taken part in the selection process. Most of them are waiting for two to three years for the completion of selection process and are getting overaged,” he added.

Apni Party senior vice-president Ghulam Hassan Mir also criticised the BJP government for rolling back the posts. “The youth have been left without representation for the last many years and it contributed towards the growth of unemployment. The situation is really worrisome as there is no elected government to redress the issue which is compromising the future of the youth,” he added.

Apni Party leader Vikram Malhotra, meanwhile, questioned the “authoritative attitude” of the officers, which has become a cause of discouragement among the public to approach the government offices.